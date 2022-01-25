Cayman teen golfer to play in US Masters

Aaron Jarvis

(CNS): Local golfer Aaron Jarvis (19) is preparing to become the first player from the Cayman Islands to represent the country at the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, in April after an outstanding victory at the Latin America Amateur Championships in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. The win also qualifies him to compete in the Open at St Andrews, Scotland, and the US Amateur Championship in New Jersey.

After starting the competition with two under par in Round One of the four-day tournament, the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) player climbed the leader board, and in the final round took the trophy six under par in a thrilling finish.

Jarvis, who is just the 1,669th-ranked golfer in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, will now take on some of the top pro golfers in the world and is on the road to becoming a professional golfer himself. “It was amazing to achieve this accomplishment,” Jarvis said. “It’s still kicking in, a lot of emotions going around. But I’m just happy to see all of the support back home in Cayman.”

One of those supporters is Brad De Schiffert, the former head junior coach of the Cayman Islands National Golf Team, who taught Jarvis at the North Sound Golf Club when he was just 13 years old.

“I’m beyond proud of the golfer and gentleman that Aaron has become. It feels like yesterday that he was riding around with me watching the older boys play in a tournament that he wasn’t old enough for and you could see a fire was building,” he said.

“From there it didn’t take long and in a few years he won the Caribbean Championship by a rather large margin. When Aaron sets goals, he accomplishes them. I feel very proud to have been a part of building his passion for the game. No one works that hard because they have to, but only because they want to. Aaron is a great young golfer and an amazing role model for the younger generation.”

Sports Minister Bernie Bush congratulated the young golfer. “I along with our government and the people of the Cayman Islands stand proud with our national athletes as they continue to put the Cayman Islands on centre stage. Aaron, we applaud you,” he said.

Jarvis is now back at UNLV but is set to return to Grand Cayman this summer. Before then he will be working towards the three major tournaments ahead of him.