Care home hit with COVID outbreak

(CNS): A number of both staff and residents at Maple House have tested positive for COVID-19 and all those impacted have been moved to an undisclosed location, officials have said. Few details have been revealed about the outbreak, which was revealed as part of the routine lateral flow testing at the residential care facility for adults with special needs and disabilities. But with almost 5% of the population currently positive for the virus and the Omicron variant spreading rapidly, officials said they were working to provide the necessary resources to protect the residents “from this highly contagious disease”.

Officials have not revealed how many members of staff and residents tested positive, whether or not they are suspected of having the Omicron variant or the state of health of those infected.

The facility is run by the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and officials said in a release about the outbreak that strict COVID protocols have been in place since October. Visits to the facility have also been controlled.

“Working collaboratively with Public Health and the Ministry, DCFS has enacted its contingency plans for all individuals testing positive to reside separately in isolation at another location, thereby enabling staff to continue to care for residents during their quarantine period,” officials stated.

“In line with scientific and medical understanding of Covid-19 and its variants, the Ministry will continue to provide all resources to DCFS to support its staff and the residents of Government’s care homes, in aiding to prevent mortality and reduce morbidity from this highly contagious disease,” they added.