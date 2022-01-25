Bust of latest hero unveiled at pared-down event

Premier Wayne Panton and the family of Leila Ross-Shier, Cayman’s newest National Hero, unveil her bust

(CNS): National Heroes’ families and members of the Cayman Islands Government celebrated National Heroes, uniformed services and nation builders at a National Heroes Day ceremony in Heroes Square Monday, although the celebration was curtailed as a result of the current rampant spread of the COVID-19 virus through the community.

While many people were not able to receive their awards, officials did unveil the newly installed bust of the latest official national hero, Leila Ross-Shier (nee McTaggart), the author of “Beloved Cayman Isles”, the national song, in 1930. Her granddaughter, Lisa Scott, sang the song during the event.

Culture Minister Bernie Bush said the community was proud of Cayman’s National Heroes and the islands’ nation builders and that they owe a great debt of gratitude to the uniformed services, past and present.

“The giving of your time, talents and potentially your lives is remarkable, and we appreciate and acknowledge such a tremendous sacrifice,” the minister told those who serve.

In his keynote address, Premier Wayne Panton said the national heroes selflessly gave their all to the Cayman Islands.

“They were all ordinary people who made extraordinary contributions to our people and our country and it is fitting that we remember them on this 2022 National Heroes Day,” he said. “To all who helped build this wonderful place we are blessed to call home, we say thank you. Through our National Heroes Day we celebrate our proud past and look to a future filled with nothing but hope.”

The premier announced that next year’s National Heroes Day events will honour volunteers and charitable service.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on the number of people allowed at outdoor gatherings, the invitation-only ceremony did not include award presentations to those nominated under the theme of ‘Uniformed Services’. But the event included the recognition and awarding of a bravery citation to teenager Trevor Carmola Jr for exceptional courage. The cadet corps member risked his life to save an older Bodden Town man whose house was on fire in April 2021.