Brac bush removal not approved, officials confirm
(CNS): Officials from the planning department and the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board have confirmed that the bush clearance on South Side Road was not approved and that the landowner has been notified that he needed permission to rip up the bush and foliage that has been cleared. It appears that land has also been cleared illegally on Song Bird Drive, though it is unclear if both properties are owned by the same person.
Residents on the Brac contacted CNS before Christmas as they were shocked to see more natural habitat was being removed and were unable to find out why. No details of the landowners were revealed to us but the properties in question are private and they have been advised the work did require planning permission.
But according to images sent by residents to CNS, the bush on South Side has already been removed, adding to concerns about the level of the removal of natural habitat on the island, often with regard to speculative development.
“We don’t even know what is going on,” residents told us, as they raised concerns that Cayman Brac is the most deforested and the least protected of all three islands. “Those of us living here are shocked that this sort of thing is happening on this small island right before our eyes and no one is able to stop it.”
Local environmental activists on the Brac recently fought and lost a battle to prevent an area near the airport being bulldozed after a private ‘search and rescue’ aviation company, Daggaro, secured planning permission for a heliport, only to pull put and sell the land to Frank Schilling, the former dot.com millionaire turned property developer.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News
Very sad, and with no surprise. We are NOT capable to govern ourselves! Watch, after-the-fact approval will be given. Illegal activity will be not ignored, but approved.
I cry for my Cayman.
Does everyone who wants to clear a piece of their land have to get prior planning approval? Or just some locations and some types of bush?
Sure do look nice though.
Nothing is said when locals remove it so most likely it was an expat. Most of the time, they hire the landscapers to remove it so either it is an expat or they don’t like the Bracker or the person who did the removal. Why is nothing being said about the landscaping companies or bush cutters removing sea grape trees?
We need some Bush removal(x2) up here in West Bay.
You cry babies need to give it a break. Get smart and welcome development and give blessings to the rich developers!
Up yours, Bro! Too much “development” is often another get-rich-quick scheme for con artists……… Like the helicopter fiasco!!!
Can we finally prosecute someone for breaking the law on this stuff.
I’m not one for too much regulation, but if all the heavy equipment companies were required to see proper planning approvals before doing work, there would be a lot less of this stuff.
Until land owners are severely fined for not following the correct process this will continue to occur. AFter-the-fact approval is simply BS.
Heavy equipment operators should also be fined for doing such work without viewing the correct approvals.
Absolutely right! It’s been going on too long. Are there ANY of our elected officials who care about what is happening here? It would be nice if SOMEONE would speak out about this kind of theft!
You are correct! Does anyone wonder why this is allowed to continue???????
I suspect most of the “residents” are expats. Until Govt impose and collect humongous fines for this illegal destruction of habitat it will continue ad infinitum.Far too many locals practice this unacceptable behaviour as they know full well they will get away with it. Just look at the father of a certain Member of Parliament who did the exact same thing.
Shame!
The heavy equipment owner/operator should also be held accountable. He should have required the owner to show proof of any permission required.
What a shame!
Hahahhahahahahaha. You don’t know much about the Brac, do you?
#Leggewasright.