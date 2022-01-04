Brac bush removal not approved, officials confirm

Illegal bush removal on South Side, Cayman Brac

Illegal bush removal on South Side, Cayman Brac

(CNS): Officials from the planning department and the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board have confirmed that the bush clearance on South Side Road was not approved and that the landowner has been notified that he needed permission to rip up the bush and foliage that has been cleared. It appears that land has also been cleared illegally on Song Bird Drive, though it is unclear if both properties are owned by the same person.

Residents on the Brac contacted CNS before Christmas as they were shocked to see more natural habitat was being removed and were unable to find out why. No details of the landowners were revealed to us but the properties in question are private and they have been advised the work did require planning permission.

But according to images sent by residents to CNS, the bush on South Side has already been removed, adding to concerns about the level of the removal of natural habitat on the island, often with regard to speculative development.

“We don’t even know what is going on,” residents told us, as they raised concerns that Cayman Brac is the most deforested and the least protected of all three islands. “Those of us living here are shocked that this sort of thing is happening on this small island right before our eyes and no one is able to stop it.”

Local environmental activists on the Brac recently fought and lost a battle to prevent an area near the airport being bulldozed after a private ‘search and rescue’ aviation company, Daggaro, secured planning permission for a heliport, only to pull put and sell the land to Frank Schilling, the former dot.com millionaire turned property developer.