Arrest made in homophobic assault

The Strand plaza car park

(CNS): Police have arrested a 33-year-old man from West Bay on suspicion of assault GBH in relation to the homophobic attack that took place at The Strand complex on West Bay Road on Monday, 3 January. The man was arrested Thursday but has been granted bail with conditions as the investigation continues and has not been charged.

The incident related to the assault of two men, who were dragged from their car and beaten by at least two other men who had made homophobic remarks to the couple. The two men were both injured and one had a broken nose.

At the time of the attack Detective Chief Inspector Richard Barrow, who is overseeing the investigation, said the police were working with urgency to locate the perpetrators and bring them to justice as he appealed for witnesses. “This type of violence is inexcusable and has no place in our community,” he said.

When the victims, who are new residents in Cayman, made a report to the police, they had noted the homophobic nature of the assault. This has since reignited the campaign for Cayman to introduce hate crime laws.