Airport parking fees back, kerbside drop-off still banned
(CNS): Parking fees will be back at Owen Roberts International Airport from 1 February, but private drivers are still not allowed to drop off or pick people up from the airport kerb. Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) officials said an upgrade to the ‘pay parking’ system has been rolled out so people can pay with a card at the exit as well as cash at the machines inside the airport.
While there is a drop-off zone in the short-term parking lot for departing passengers, drivers picking up arriving passengers must park in the short-term lot. They then have five free minutes before they will be required to pay $2 per hour.
CIAA Board Chair Johann Moxam told CNS that the airport is still in talks with the UK to address the drop-off ban, which was introduced for security reasons.
“The CIAA has been in discussions with the relevant authorities and has proposed solutions that are logical and cost-effective,” he said, adding they had been presented to Cabinet and the governor’s office. “The changes had been mandated in part through the governor’s office, which has the constitutional responsibility for national safety and security concerns, including all ports of entry in the Cayman Islands. The CIAA Board of Directors and management want this matter satisfactorily resolved.”
Moxam said the risk analysis found that both ORIA and the airport in Cayman Brac are low risk.
“Local law enforcement agencies have also confirmed this status,” he said. “A lot of work has been done and discussions had with the governor’s office and relevant overseas regulatory agencies to find a sensible solution that is appropriate for Cayman’s risk profile. In my opinion, what was originally recommended was excessive and defies logic, given the evidence provided and our low-risk status under the current circumstances.”
Moxam said he was confident that a viable solution would be accepted and implemented during the coming weeks.
In the meantime, only authorised public transportation and tour operators are permitted to drop off or pick up passengers at the kerb in front of the main terminal.
The standard parking rates at ORIA for short term parking are:
The first five minutes are free
Over 5 minutes = CI$2 per hour (or part thereof)
$48 for the day
Long-Term Parking is CI$7.00 per day (or part thereof)
Category: Local News, Travel
Sweepstake on how long the payment system will last before breaking based on past form? I’ll take “less than 2 hours”.
You can now actually get your car closer to an aircraft on Crewe Rd at the end of the runway than outside the terminal!
I think it would be cheaper for the CI Gov to just keep parking free. With all the continuing issues they have with the pay system and staffing issues. Just keep it free, I’ve been to many an airport in the US that have free parking, with such a small population it must be feasible given that these small US cities can keep it free.
Typical. When they do something unpopular (stupid, unnecessary, illogical) blame the Governor. Smh.
Why do the most simple things always have to be so complex in the Cayman Islands?