Airport parking fees back, kerbside drop-off still banned

Parking ticket machine at ORIA

(CNS): Parking fees will be back at Owen Roberts International Airport from 1 February, but private drivers are still not allowed to drop off or pick people up from the airport kerb. Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) officials said an upgrade to the ‘pay parking’ system has been rolled out so people can pay with a card at the exit as well as cash at the machines inside the airport.

While there is a drop-off zone in the short-term parking lot for departing passengers, drivers picking up arriving passengers must park in the short-term lot. They then have five free minutes before they will be required to pay $2 per hour.

CIAA Board Chair Johann Moxam told CNS that the airport is still in talks with the UK to address the drop-off ban, which was introduced for security reasons.

“The CIAA has been in discussions with the relevant authorities and has proposed solutions that are logical and cost-effective,” he said, adding they had been presented to Cabinet and the governor’s office. “The changes had been mandated in part through the governor’s office, which has the constitutional responsibility for national safety and security concerns, including all ports of entry in the Cayman Islands. The CIAA Board of Directors and management want this matter satisfactorily resolved.”

Moxam said the risk analysis found that both ORIA and the airport in Cayman Brac are low risk.

“Local law enforcement agencies have also confirmed this status,” he said. “A lot of work has been done and discussions had with the governor’s office and relevant overseas regulatory agencies to find a sensible solution that is appropriate for Cayman’s risk profile. In my opinion, what was originally recommended was excessive and defies logic, given the evidence provided and our low-risk status under the current circumstances.”

Moxam said he was confident that a viable solution would be accepted and implemented during the coming weeks.

In the meantime, only authorised public transportation and tour operators are permitted to drop off or pick up passengers at the kerb in front of the main terminal.