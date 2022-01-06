Air Canada cancels rest of winter flights to Caribbean

Photo courtesy of Air Canada

(CNS): Air Canada is suspending more than a dozen routes to the Caribbean, including to the Cayman Islands, following new regulations in response to the surge in the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in Canada. According to a travel advisory from the airline, the “sun destination” flights will stop from 24 January until 30 April.

To prevent Canadians being stranded abroad, the airline will operate a number of one-way commercial flights from affected destinations to return customers. Those yet to travel will be issued a full refund. The Cayman Islands tourism ministry said it was looking at ways to allow Canadians to still visit Cayman following the unexpected change in Air Canada’s winter service.

Air Canada made the decision based on the Canadian government’s advisory against all non-essential travel.

Tourism Minster Kenneth Bryan said the Cayman Islands Government will work closely with all partners to ensure a safe experience for all people travelling here. He said they will remain in contact with international airlines in scheduling flights and keeping abreast of travel entry requirements.

So far, WestJet’s weekly non-stop Boeing 737-800 service from Toronto to Grand Cayman has not cancelled.

Air Canada resumed its twice weekly flights via its subsidiary, Air Canada Rouge, to ORIA last month, but these have now once again been paused due to the government advisories and decline in bookings to the region.

Other destinations where flights have been cancelled include Antigua, Aruba, Curaçao, the Bahamas, Grenada, the Dominican Republic, Bermuda, Cuba, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Martin and Saint Kitts, and Nevis.

Speaking to the travel industry, Air Canada VP Nino Montagnese said that Omicron has ushered in a wave of renewed uncertainty that coincided with the holidays and impacted the airline industry yet again.

“But unlike the heavy restrictions that kicked off 2021, this setback is a molehill, not a mountain. And this year is nothing like the last. We’re stronger, wiser and well-prepared to manage the potential effects of COVID-19,” he said.

“Despite the confusion created by a new variant, our concerted efforts meant that the vacations of our customers were largely unaffected during the peak holiday period,” he said, and added, “As we continue the winter season, a resurgence of COVID and new government regulations have reduced demand in some Sun destinations, leading to unavoidable disruptions to Air Canada’s flight schedule.”