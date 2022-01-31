Activists maintain pressure for plastic ban

Volunteers at the beach clean-up on Saturday, 29 January

Youth activists meet with the UKOT minister and the governor on Friday 28 January

(CNS): Plastic Free Cayman, Protect Our Future and the Mangrove Rangers are keeping up the campaign for a single-use plastic ban and a reduction in plastic waste and other critical environmental issues, such as preserving diminishing wetlands and threatened reefs.

Following a meeting on Friday with the UK overseas territories minister, Amanda Milling, and Governor Martyn Roper, where they pressed home the need for action, volunteers picked up another 300lbs of garbage on Saturday. most of it plastic, at an East End beach Meanwhile, a new study found that plastics are leaching toxins, even under natural conditions.

Protect Our Future leader, Thomas Dickens, who was one of 50 volunteers, including members of the Key Club and Leo Club, who cleaned up Barefoot Beach, noted the pressing need for the plastic ban.

“Sadly, the beach was littered with a variety of micro, medium and large plastics. Reflecting on our meeting with Minister Miller yesterday, the concept of a single-use ban is ever more critical to revitalising the beauty of our beaches,” he said.

A new study in Scandinavia, published earlier this month, found that plastic products leach many more chemicals into the environment under natural conditions that previously realised. Scientists at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology’s Department of Biology discovered that hundreds, maybe thousands, of chemicals from plastics can leach into water.

Martin Wagner, an associate professor said the research group has investigated how ordinary plastic products leach chemicals into the water under natural conditions and not just in the lab.

The plastic we surround ourselves with contains up to 20,000 different chemical compounds. Many of these chemicals are toxic under laboratory conditions, but little was previously known about how harmful plastic waste is. The study reveals the critical importance of cleaning up the plastic on our beaches as well as trying to prevent more of it ending up in local waters by banning its use in the first place.

Francella Martin, Plastic Free Cayman clean-up coordinator, thanked all of the volunteers who came out on Saturday morning, 80% of whom were young people. “The strong youth turnout at our clean-ups is always inspiring, and we look forward to the continued support of the community in our future efforts,” she said.

Cayman’s younger generation is also the most active when it comes to pushing the campaign for the government to roll out the stalled 2020 plastic ban policy and align with other Caribbean nations that have already taken this step.

CayOcean is a group of young Caymanian activists who are aiming to develop technology to address the problem of plastic in the sea.

The group’s leader, Brody Thomas, who was volunteering at the event, said, “It’s hurtful to know that plastic is floating out there and marine life is being impacted by it, but I find comfort in knowing actions here in Cayman to fight against this issue are being taken. These clean-ups remind us that we can fix this crisis, but we can’t do it divided.”

The preservation of wetlands is another major battle that young people are heavily involved in. Mangrove Ranger Haileigh Farrington said Cayman needs to have more inter-generational conversations to merge the wisdom of the older members of this community with innovative thinking from young people to finds solutions for problems like our diminishing wetlands and our reliance on single-use plastics.

The Rangers encouraged participation at their upcoming events to raise awareness for National Wetlands Day on 2 February. Plastic Free Cayman will be hosting their next clean-up event on Sunday, 20 February, at Turtle Beach in West Bay, Grand Cayman.