Activists call for hate crime legislation

Noel Cayasso-Smith in the Pride Parade last year

(CNS): Noel Cayasso-Smith, the founder of the Cayman LGBTQ Foundation, is calling on legislators to introduce hate crime legislation, not just to protect members of the community his organisation represents but all vulnerable groups who could be targeted because of who they are.

Following the attack on a gay couple, who were dragged from their car and beaten over the holiday weekend after they were seen kissing by their attackers, Cayasso-Smith said he was outraged by the violence and disappointed that, despite the pleas from the gay community, hate crime is not on the legislative agenda.

Even though reform of the Penal Code is currently going through a public discussion phase, hate crime is not part of the proposed amendments.

“We need hate crime legislation, not just for the gay community but everyone, across the board, that could be targeted because of who they are or their vulnerabilities,” he told CNS. “For someone to be able to cross another person, see them kiss their partner and then drag them from the car… it is clear we need to do more to protect the community and educate people.”

Cayasso-Smith said he has made an appointment to discuss the issue with governor, as he believes quick action is needed towards legislation and sensitivity training for the police. There is also a need to raise awareness in the community that this type of crime will not be tolerated and there will be significant repercussions for those convicted.

Cayasso-Smith has been calling for specific hate crime legislation for some time as he believes it will make a difference. He said that during past discussions with Police Commissioner Derek Byrne, the idea had been rejected as Byrne had said he did not believe there was a major concern regarding homophobic violence. But Cayasso-Smith rejects this position.

“A lot of things happen here that people do not report,” he said, adding that the LGBTQ Foundation has considerable anecdotal evidence that homophobic abuse is far from uncommon. “But people are afraid to come forward. There is a perception that some officers are somewhat homophobic themselves,” he said.

Even in this case, the first officer who took the report was rather dismissive, Cayasso-Smith revealed after speaking with the victims. The couple are relatively new residents to Cayman. They arrived here last year and had believed that it would be a safe place to live, given that Cayman recently celebrated its first Gay Pride event and had introduced civil partnership legislation.

Aside from the trauma of the attack, the couple were also disappointed by the way that the case had initially been handled. But they were much more reassured after they raised concerns and the case was passed on to another officer with more experience.

“The police really need to step up on issues like this, especially front-line officers. They all swear an oath to protect everyone, including those in the gay community and other vulnerable groups. How the RCIPS handles this case will be very important,” Cayasso-Smith said.

“We need to send a message to deter others and to encourage people to report this type of abuse. Having hate crime laws would then also enable the courts to apply stiffer penalties to those who perpetrate violence based on hate. Everyone deserves to feel safe and protected regardless of their sexual orientation,” he added.

Cassayo-Smith said Cayman is a very small country and there is no room for this kind of hate. “We need to learn to get along,” he said. “The gay community is not going anywhere. We work, we do our bit and we are part of Cayman too.”

He urged all victims of hate crimes to report them, even where they are subjected to verbal abuse because that can easily escalate to more serious offences. The more the police know, the better they can understand the extent of the problem and recognise the need to modernise the law, he noted.