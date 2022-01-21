Activists aim for broad hate crime law

Governor Martyn Roper delivers an address after the Pride Parade in August 2021

(CNS): Noel Cayasso-Smith, president of the Cayman LGBTQ Foundation, says that efforts by local activists campaigning for hate crime legislation in Cayman have begun to bear fruit. The governor recently held a meeting with representatives from the Foundation, Colours Caribbean and the Red Cross, and an independent expert.

Speaking to CNS after the meeting, Cayasso-Smith said the idea of a broad piece of legislation offering greater protection to all vulnerable groups against targetted hate crimes is taking shape. He stressed the importance of a law that would cover disability, religion and race, as well as sexuality, because it’s not only gay people who are subjected to violence and hate because of who they are.

Cayasso-Smith said the government is focused on meeting with all of the relevant communities in Cayman so they can begin putting together the type of legislation that could protect all vulnerable groups from hate crimes.

Many countries now have hate crime laws that are designed to elevate the seriousness of assaults based on hate, targetting people because of their race, religion, colour, creed, disability or sexual orientation.

Cayasso-Smith said that while the LGBT community has led the campaign for this legislation. such a law must protect all of those who are vulnerable. He said he welcomed engagement with the groups affected by hate crime, and that everyone needs to feel safe and not fear that they might be targetted because of who they are.

He said he was really pleased that the process had got going after he had contacted the governor about the idea of hate crime legislation, as it showed that the authorities have community safety at heart.

Billie Bryan from Colours also met with Premier Wayne Panton the following day to discuss the Cayman Islands’ international legal obligation to have such legislation in place under the European Convention On Human Rights (ECHR).

She also said that the authorities have been very receptive and understanding about the significance of such legislation to protect not only LGBTQIA+ people but also other minorities, such as people with disabilities or people with HIV.

Following the recent homophobic assault on a same-sex couple, the LGBT community has been deeply concerned that there is no specific protection from discrimination if their identities became public.

Colours Caribbean also wants to see any new law cover discrimination against the gay community. They said it is illogical for people to now have access to same-sex civil partnerships but not be protected against discrimination on the basis of their sexual orientation, for example, in the workplace or when accessing healthcare or other public and private services.

Colours Youth Programme representative Soleil Parkinson also discussed with the premier the importance of such legislation and the introduction of preventative and protective measures against homophobia, biphobia and transphobia across the jurisdiction, especially for LGBTQIA+ youth.

She said many people her age still feel unsafe expressing their gender identity or sexual orientation for fear of harassment and are actively seeking safer environments where they will be more socially accepted.

Bryan said that Colours Caribbean continues the push for both a hate crime law and anti-discrimination legislation.