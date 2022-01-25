6,000 in isolation as Omicron and Delta spread

Molecular biologist at HSA Jonathan Smellie

(CNS): More than 6,000 people, almost 10% of the local population, are currently in isolation after testing positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus over the last week. Public Health officials have said the sheer number of people impacted by the virus is making it extremely difficult for them to meet all of the expectations relating to getting results out and speaking with people who are locked down.

In a virtual meeting with members of the media on Monday, officials reflected on the numerous challenges they have with the ongoing surge, not just with the very contagious Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain, but a resurgence of Delta as well.

With so many people now confirmed positive plus anecdotal evidence that there are more people who are positive but not in the system, the surge of infections is causing numerous problems for the business community and the public sector. It is also having a detrimental impact on those tasked with managing the pandemic.

Chief Nursing Officer Dr Hazel Brown, a leading member of the Public Health team, explained that more than a hundred employees of the Health Services Authority alone are in quarantine after testing positive for the virus and several of them are Public Health staff.

Molecular biologist Jonathan Smellie, the HSA’s genome sequencing specialist, explained that while Omicron remains the dominant variant, Delta never went away and over the last two weeks the HSA lab is seeing a resurgence of this strain in the sequencing of samples.

At the end of last week, the average number of Delta cases was double the number recorded at the end of December. While it is too early to say with certainty what that means, it could have a more detrimental impact on hospitalisations, given that the Delta variant remains more virulent than its new more contagious rival, Omicron.

Officials were not able to say why Delta is picking up again but implied that within a small population it could just be the result of a small number of positive people behaving irresponsibly and spreading the strain that was always around at large gatherings.

The laboratory staff, like all of the teams within the Public Health Department that are part of the COVID management process, are pushed to the limit. Smellie said they can be running as many as 1,000 tests per day, and while they had originally attempted to sequence all positive cases, that is no longer feasible.

He said the lab was now focused on sequencing the samples with very high viral loads and people who are very sick as a result of being infected, as well as monitoring the return of the Delta variant.

Both Smellie and Dr Brown revealed that although they don’t have the figure yet, there have been a number of repeat infections, including people who have tested for multiple strains. While there have been no cases of people testing for Delta and Omicron or other strains simultaneously, people are being reinfected within a couple of months.

Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autalia Newton said that in time, Public Health will try to pull together the data relating to the vaccination status of the people who have had the virus more than once.

However, at present collating the data to establish patterns and learn about COVID’s behaviour here is limited by the day-to-day management of a very high infection rate, she said.

Explaining why it can take more than the hoped-for 24 hours to get results to people waiting to leave quarantine, Smellie said that there are more than 35 steps to be taken for each test sample. They also need to re-test samples randomly for safety reasons and sometimes re-test specific samples if there are unclear results.

Dr Brown said that the HSA is doing its best to recruit staff to fill the gaps but right now it is now begging for volunteers from the community who can help with notifying people of their exit results.

She said the department was well aware and fully appreciated the frustrations of people waiting on exit tests but pointed to a multitude of issues relating to the management of those in isolation that was pushing them to the limits.

Government officials insist its measure are working since hospital cases are not straining the capacity of the HSA to treat those patients while continuing to offer full services for all other patient needs. Nevertheless, the sheer volume of infected people is overwhelming Public Health, both with testing and managing their isolation.

The danger for government is that the impact of very tough isolation protocols, compounded by confirmation and exit testing delays, is impacting businesses, resulting in pressure being put on employers who test positive with a lateral flow test but are not ill to come to work anyway and not report those results.

This means that the spread of the virus will remain uncontrolled, creating a vicious circle of greater strains on health services and greater reluctance by the population to comply.

Dr Brown said that Public Health “is attempting to respond to all breach reports but she admitted that it was very difficult to deal with, given all of the other demands on the limited and understaffed teams.

During the media roundtable, officials confirmed that alongside the weekly more detailed data, which will be released every Wednesday, Public Health will return to regular releases of the daily count of new cases, hospitalisations and any related deaths, as well as an estimate of the number of people in isolation each day.