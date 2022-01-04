4.88% of Cayman population has COVID-19
(CNS): Probable cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 have reached 1,073, as the infection rate in the Cayman Islands shows no sign of slowing down. With another 432 new cases of COVID-19 recorded Thursday, there are currently 3,470 active cases of the virus, 33 of which are in the Sister Islands.
However, the number of hospital admissions remains stable at four patients, one of whom was recently admitted. Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton reported on Friday that 29 of the new cases were in travellers and 403 from the community, and that these positive cases were picked up from 1,007 PCR tests conducted yesterday and from lateral flow tests.
The total number of cases recorded in the Cayman Islands since the start of the pandemic is now 10,618.
Meanwhile, 58,965 people have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 57,403 have had two shots. The booster numbers inched forward Friday and 17,784 people, or 25% of the total population, have had a third dose after more than 100 people came forward Thursday to get the additional shot.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Look at the positive side of that……VERY few are ill. Locking down healthy, non infected people to “protect” them is a travesty! Thousands have had Covid and several thousands are double/triple jabbed! Follow the science and let people live!
(CNS): Probable cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 have reached 1,073, as the infection rate in the Cayman Islands shows no sign of slowing down. With another 432 new cases of COVID-19 recorded Thursday, there are currently 3,470 active cases of the virus, 33 of which are in the Sister Islands.
That is almost 50% test performed. Super scary return.
0.006% of the population is hospitalized as a result. Hardly news.
0.006% of the population hospitalized. Twice that dead. But nearly 5% of the population in isolation.
Several of the dead were not part of your population.
0.017% have does with Covid. The number who have died from Covid is closer to 0.001% and they were unvaccinated.
Everyone dies 100%