4.88% of Cayman population has COVID-19

(CNS): Probable cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 have reached 1,073, as the infection rate in the Cayman Islands shows no sign of slowing down. With another 432 new cases of COVID-19 recorded Thursday, there are currently 3,470 active cases of the virus, 33 of which are in the Sister Islands.

However, the number of hospital admissions remains stable at four patients, one of whom was recently admitted. Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton reported on Friday that 29 of the new cases were in travellers and 403 from the community, and that these positive cases were picked up from 1,007 PCR tests conducted yesterday and from lateral flow tests.

The total number of cases recorded in the Cayman Islands since the start of the pandemic is now 10,618.

Meanwhile, 58,965 people have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 57,403 have had two shots. The booster numbers inched forward Friday and 17,784 people, or 25% of the total population, have had a third dose after more than 100 people came forward Thursday to get the additional shot.