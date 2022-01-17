2021 weather review reveals decline in rainfall

(CNS): The average temperature for the Cayman Islands last year was well above normal, and despite an unusually wet August which was soaked by Tropical Storm Grace, rainfall throughout the year was once again below traditional levels. The total rainfall for 2021 was almost 2.3 inches less than the 30-year average. Globally, 2021 was in the top six hottest years on record and there were record-breaking weather events in various places around the world.

The Cayman Islands also clocked some very high temperatures. The two peaks were on 8 September and 8 October, when the mercury soared to 92.3°F at the highest point for each of those two days. The day with the hottest average temperature (87.4°F) was 7 July.

The coldest point of the year came on 4 February, which had a low point of 66°F, and the day before that, 3 February, was the coolest day overall, with an average temperature of 73.8°F. The average temperature for 2021 was 83.1°F (28.4°C).

The hottest month overall was September, which had an average temperature of 86°F (30°C) and the coolest month overall was January, which had an average temperature of 79.7°F (26.5°C).

As Tropical Grace passed over the Cayman Islands on 18 August it dropped 6.24 inches of rain, which made this year the wettest August on record by far with almost double the average. That day was, unsurprisingly, also the muggiest of the year, with a humidity of 91%.

However, after the downpour brought by Grace, September was not only the hottest month but also the driest on record, with only 1.98 inches of rainfall, less than a quarter of the average.

It rained on 126 days and the total rainfall for the year was 53.74 inches, which is 2.27 inches below the 30-year average. This decline in rain is expected to continue for the first quarter of 2022, as regional weather experts are predicting frequent dry spells in our area.

Over the last five years Cayman has experienced a sustained period of hotter than average annual temperatures and lower than average rainfall, with 2016 still the driest year on record, and a reflection of the impact climate change is having on these islands.

