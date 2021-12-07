Young murderer didn’t intend to kill, says lawyer

(CNS): Criminal defence attorney Dennis Brady told a court Monday that his young client, Jashawn Owen Anthony Johnson (21), did not intend to kill Michael Aaron Bush (22) last Christmas Eve when he stabbed him outside a nightclub in The Strand plaza. Brady argued that Johnson was provoked, in fear of violence and believed he was defending himself when he pulled his knife during the altercation in which Bush was killed.

Following a trial in September, which was heard by Justice Roger Chapple without a jury, Johnson was found guilty of murder, not manslaughter, after he had pleaded not guilty to the murder charge on the grounds of self-defence.

Pointing out that the mandatory punishment for murder is life imprisonment with a suggested tariff of 30 years, Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Candia James-Malcolm told the court that Johnson was remorseful and distraught about killing Bush, as noted in a social inquiry report.

But she said he still has a “lack of insight” about his culpability and insists, contrary to the CCTV evidence and findings of the court, that when Bush ran away into the car park and Johnson pursued him, he was checking to see if Bush was going for a weapon and that was not when he stabbed him.

The court had found, however, that following an altercation with Bush, Johnson had gone to the car in which he had arrived at the club and retrieved a knife. He then waited outside the club for a moment or so before confronting Bush and a fight then broke out. Most of this was caught on camera.

In the footage Johnson appears to have pulled a knife, then Bush ran off and Johnson followed him. The judge concluded at trial that the stabbing occurred in the car park, largely away from the cameras and witnesses and after Bush had fled, which undermined Johnson’s claims of self-defence and led the judge to find that this was a case of murder and not manslaughter.

The crown also read from a moving victim impact report by Bush’s father, as the rest of the family were too distraught to take part in the process, though it was evident that Bush’s mother and sisters remain distraught, and a year later the family is still grieving deeply.

As Brady urged the judge to consider all of the mitigating circumstances, he argued that, given the hostile situation that his client had found himself in at the time of the killing, there was no intent and there was an element of self-defence in his actions.

Brady spoke about how Johnson did not even have plans to go out that fateful night and was persuaded to do so by his friend. He also noted that his client was just 20 at the time of the murder.

The judge acknowledged the tragic circumstances of the case but said he would need time to consider the submission. He said he would deliver his decision in January on the length of time Johnson must serve before he will be eligible for parole.