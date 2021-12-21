WORC board delays related to ‘necessary’ training

(CNS): Officials at Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) have said that the delays to the processing of work permits over the last few months has been due to the need to train the new board members. According to the CITA president and Ritz general manager, Marc Langevin, work permits in the hospitality sector are not being being processed and he has warned of a looming crisis for the tourism sector next year if it is not sorted out soon.

But in a press release Friday, WORC confirmed that all of its statutory boards will be taking a break for the holiday season and will not meet again until January.

The size of the backlog, which WORC said was due to the training, has not been revealed, though CNS has requested information related to the current situation surrounding permits. However, officials said the boards have been meeting since mid-November and before that permits were being handled administratively.

“Although there was an initial delay in meetings following the appointment of new board members, all boards have been active with applications being reviewed and processed in parallel with department administrators,” WORC Deputy Director Sian Pairaudeau said.

“We understand the impact on our customers while the boards were in transition, which included delays in the review and adjudication on some applications. However, the training process was necessary to ensure continuity and timely processing of applications moving forward.”

WORC said that the board training was focused on data protection sensitization and cyber awareness, as well as going through a familiarization process with board secretaries, relevant processes and policies.

The Caymanian Status and Permanent Resident Board also received training on the permanent resident (PR) point system. Additional training will run parallel to board meetings, which will resume in early January 2022 following the holiday break. But applications that can be dealt with administratively will continue to be adjudicated as normal, the officials added.

While the election, the re-appointment of the board and the training process has led to the delays, the tourism sector is concerned that the political pressure from Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan and Labour Minister Chris Saunders is adding to the problem.

The two ministers have made no secret of the fact that they do not want to see hundreds of work permits being issued to expatriate workers while there are thousands of unemployed Caymanians, many of whom are receiving tourism stipends from government.

Langevin has said with certainty that work permits in the tourism sector are not being processed. He claimed this is now the biggest barrier to bringing staffing at hotels back up to a level that, in turn, will increase the employment of Caymanian workers.

He said that without cooks in the kitchen — and there are very few Caymanian chefs and food preparation staff — hotels cannot function and therefore cannot employ all of the other workers, from reception and housekeeping to bar and waiting, which are more likely to attract local job seekers.

With the whole tourism recovery in jeopardy from the anticipated impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the ongoing community transmission of the Delta strain, as well as problems attracting people into hospitality, the stalled work permit process is another issue the sector must contend with.

Officials confirmed the weekly schedule of board meetings will resume in January. The Work Permit Board meets every Monday, the Business Staffing Plan Board meets on Wednesdays and some Fridays, and the Caymanian Status and Permanent Resident Board meets every Thursday. The Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Work Permit Board meets every other Tuesday.