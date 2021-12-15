Woman robbed at gun point on GT street

(CNS): Police are investigating a report of a street robbery in George Town that took place early Monday morning involving two masked men, one of whom was brandishing a firearm. The victim, who made the report on Monday evening, said she was at the junction of Shedden Road and Eastern Avenue at around 5.50am when she was approached by the robbers. They took her backpack, which contained a quantity of cash and personal items, before leaving the scene. No shots were fired and no one was injured, police said. No other details or descriptions of the suspects were released by the RCIPS.

The matter is currently under investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222