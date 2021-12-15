Woman robbed at gun point on GT street
(CNS): Police are investigating a report of a street robbery in George Town that took place early Monday morning involving two masked men, one of whom was brandishing a firearm. The victim, who made the report on Monday evening, said she was at the junction of Shedden Road and Eastern Avenue at around 5.50am when she was approached by the robbers. They took her backpack, which contained a quantity of cash and personal items, before leaving the scene. No shots were fired and no one was injured, police said. No other details or descriptions of the suspects were released by the RCIPS.
The matter is currently under investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.
Aren’t there cameras there?
So. If an undercover police officer were to carry a backpack with a tracking device and dye pack, would that be considered entrapment? If not, why aren’t we doing this? Turds like these robbers are unlikely to be apprehended.
Robbed at 6am, not reported til evening?
No description?
Yawn
This is a sign of things to come.
Many year’s ago when I was saying that we needed to act quickly to prevent the country from reaching this point nobody cared to listen or do anything meaningful to prevent this type of situation. It will soon start happening to the tourists.
Little Jamaica
Or Haiti
Being turned into total Jamaica by their fellow countrymen now in power, added to original Mac’s efforts to increase his voter base.
Wake up Caymanians , stop the importation of NAU dependent scum , and put a stop to the destruction of Beloved Isle Cayman.
taken the words out of my mouth bro!
Just possibly, a complete description of these robbers might assist with their identification by the public, and the police might get a call.