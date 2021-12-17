Woman jailed over drivers’ licensing fraud

DVDL on Crewe Road

(CNS): A former civil servant who worked at the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) was jailed on Friday for nine months and two weeks, following her conviction earlier this year for corruption offences relating to dozens of licences she gave out to drivers who had not passed a driving test.

For around six months in 2017, Kimberley Roberts (35) from West Bay used her position to help people get the documents they needed to drive without going though the proper channels. Roberts claimed she did not get any money from the corrupt scheme and she was trying to help people.

However, during the investigation some of the people who had received a fraudulent licence, which have since been revoked, said they paid intermediaries as much as CI$1,500 to gain a Cayman Islands driving licence without going through the proper channels, such as taking a written and then practical official driving exam.

As Justice Cheryll Richards handed down her ruling in court, she said that corruption is insidious as it undermines the public trust in the system, but in this case it went beyond that breach of trust and actually put the public in danger because she had allowed people to secure fraudulent documents to drive on the road when in some cases they were incapable of doing so.

The judge noted that while prosecutors could not directly tie any of the fraudulent licence holders to specific road collisions, even Roberts had told police it was “scary” that people were on the road when they did not know how to drive and that what she had done posed a real danger.

Roberts had worked for the DVDL for eleven years with an unblemished record before the conspiracy to issue dodgy licences began in April 2017, which is when she began a relationship with Alex Rattray (25), a Jamaican national and her co-defendant.

Rattray had wanted to get a heavy goods vehicle licence (HGVL) because he was having trouble finding work and did not have the money to take the necessary lessons. Roberts wanting to help him, she later admitted, so she entered false information into the system and got him a licence. After that he asked her to help some of his family, which she also did.

When other people heard what she had done, more people began asking and Roberts said she just carried on doing it because she wanted to help. While the crown was unable to prove that she had taken money, given the number of people that became involved in the conspiracy, it was clear some of them were taking cash as they acted as go-betweens.

But Roberts did not cover her tracks well and it was not long before her bosses picked up on suspicious entries into the system that showed people getting a provisional licence, passing a written test, then a driver’s exam and getting a full local licence in as little as 48 hours. Even in expedited circumstances, that process should take at least six weeks.

The case was referred to the Anti-Corruption Commission, which triggered a complex and protracted investigation into allegations of widespread abuse of the issuance of drivers’ licences.

The ACC said that in addition to the breach of trust, this conspiracy posed “a significant risk to public safety by facilitating unlicensed and, in many cases, untrained persons to drive on the public roads, together with the additional hazard of being uninsured”.

While Roberts was jailed immediately, as the judge said the custody threshold had been reached, she suspended Rattray’s 13-month sentence since he was not a public officer and had taken part in the conspiracy of only three other licences besides his own fraudulent HGVL. But the judge ordered him to complete 240 hours of community service.

Roberts, the mother of a young baby and two teenage children, wept in the arms of friends and family before she remanded into custody one week before Christmas Eve. The court said that her baby will be in the care of Roberts’ husband and family until she is released.