West Bay man admits having illegal gun in car

Armed police officers make an arrest, 10 June 2021

(CNS): Michael Conrad Ebanks (36), from West Bay, has admitted having a loaded .38 Smith & Wesson revolver in a car he was not insured for and not qualified to drive when he was stopped in George Town by RCIPS officers from the Firearms Response Unit. He has also admitted possessing two and a half ounces of ganja at the time of his arrest. Ebanks was stopped by police when they used an unspecified tool to blow out his tyres as he tried to get away on Sound Way by Al Thompson’s in June this year.

Ebanks is facing a potential seven-year jail term, but his attorney told the court on Friday that he would be setting out an argument against the mandatory minimum sentence for an unlicensed firearm set down in the law.

Ebanks is currently on remand at HMP Northward and appeared via Zoom on Friday, when he pleaded guilty to all of the charges, including the gun, ammunition, ganja and traffic offences. A sentencing hearing has now been set for late January.