Utilities fuel soaring cost of living
(CNS): The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 6.4% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year as all twelve of the divisions assessed to measure inflation in the economy recorded increased prices. The new report from the Economics and Statistics Office also shows a spike from the 0.2% rise recorded in the spring.
Housing and utilities caused much of the price pain for ordinary people, with electricity increasing by over 31%. That was compounded by an increase of almost 16% in the cost of water. The official figures reflect an increase of 2% in rent paid by tenants but the index for imputed rentals for owner-occupiers which went up by 8.6%, suggesting that some people are paying much more in rent this year than in 2020.
These increases came alongside another surge in fuel costs of 20% between June and September. The ESO also recorded a 3.3% increase in food prices, though this does not reflect the reality of continued price increases at the grocery store over the last couple of years.
The spikes in some food prices, such as a more than 11% hike in the cost of meat during this quarter, follows a similar price rise in the spring. The 10% increase on the price of fruit during the third quarter this year comes after a 10% increase in the second quarter, compounding the problem that inflation presents for ordinary families on low income or retirees on fixed incomes.
Meanwhile, as the man in the street struggles to make ends meet, the economy grew throughout 2021 by 1.4%, fuelled largely by the construction sector, which grew by 13% as Cayman’s dependence on development and its worrying consequences becomes evermore apparent.
While the workforce becomes dependent on building for jobs, the cost of land increases as developers focus on luxury products to sell to overseas investors. The total value of property transfers increased to $722.9 million from $325.5 million compared to the previous quarter.
But as developers profited from the construction boom, 59 families lost their homes through foreclosures valued at US$16.4 million.
See the latest reports on the ESO website.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Zero effort from generations of politicians and civil servants to ensure a fully fledged system of domestic distributed solar renewable energy for our people, and not enough effort being made to ensure a truly sustainable level of food production on an island very vulnerable to supply chain disruption and foreign market fluctuations (and local price fixing by a few large retailers). Two of these things alone as a start could make great inroads to a sustainable domestic livable economy with reductions in the cost of living.
We can thank older and current generations for continuing to extract as much wealth as possible from future ones, with our reckless consumption and profiteering attitudes.
Previous governments made it clear by their actions that the plan is turn this place into a country for the global 1% – as long as they get a penthouse too, rest of unna can enjoy your Christmas hams or go somewhere else.
Whatever became of the member that was pressing the past government for adjustments to the fuel prices…cant remember his name right now…some Sanders..Suanders or Saunders…or something of the likes.
Inflationary pressures go beyond pricing and cost of living. It’s also value for money, and the road to get there. How many more times do we need to pay or expend our energy to achieve a professional outcome? Not having an accountable government, or a better business bureau ratings and normal modern-day consumer recourse systems, are also part a bigger inflationary-friendly environment. From vendors not answering their phones, or showing up, to doctor’s chronically overbilling insurance providers – having widely low standards and expectations of competence are all systemic inflationary factors that drag on the economy, and exhaust the patience of everyone with cosmopolitan expectations.
I’m glad I’m middle aged and already have made inroads into a mortgage, career and saving. If I was just starting out, I’d be gone in an instant. You’re looking at significant earnings needed to even start off modestly. How the hell do young people afford land or a property when they’re currently renting upwards of 1.5k for a small one bed? How do they save for a down payment? How do they feel being chained to a gargantuan mortgage, knowing they’re spending power erodes way faster than they can get pay increases.
We saw this years ago and many of us have taken the appropriate measures to be self-sufficient in the event of the inevitable financial meltdown. We were called mad then, now we are frickin’ geniuses.
been here 20 years and have never seen one budget with any macro economic long term plan or measures for cayman….. all i have seen is ever increasing public spending and ever increasing size/cost of the underperforming civil service.
I beg to differ.
Hon. Marco Archer was very conscious of future risks and brought our debt under control.
Sadly the denizens of GT Central saw fit to turn to a representative who could promise handouts.
lucky pact are planning for a rainy day with their prudent spending plans and plans for $300m+ borrowings……zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Not unique to Cayman. This is currently worldwide.
That may be so, but officially Cayman is
still the most expensive place to live on the planet.
That’s nothing to be proud of.
Can we start a CSSI (Civil Service Salary Index) to include annual cola increases to their pension entitlements?.
Comedic comment of the day. You must not know the civil service. This will never happen.
Cayman soon priced out of everything.