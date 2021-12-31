‘Unsafe’ Cuban boat allowed to continue on

CBC Director Charles Clifford

(CNS): A boat with seven Cuban migrants on board that was declared “unsafe” by the Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) has been allowed to continue its journey, according to Customs and Border Control (CBC). The vessel reached Cayman Brac on Tuesday, but the migrants did not come ashore on that island and travelled on. The boat was located Wednesday evening offshore in East End, Grand Cayman, by the CICG, which declared it to be unsafe. However, on Friday morning the CBC said that the seven migrants, who are all adult men, “insisted on continuing their journey when asked by Cayman authorities”.

Although a press release issued Wednesday evening by the CBC indicated that the migrants were being processed according to COVID-19 protocols and would then be placed in mandatory quarantine, the Friday update stated that they had all remained on the boat.

The CBC said that they were escorted outside territorial waters by the coastguard around 5pm Thursday, around 24 hours after they reached East End. A CBC spokesperson told CNS, “They did not want to land and be processed and insisted on continuing on, so after some hours they did. No supplies were provided.”

However, it remains unclear if any repairs were made to the vessel or what state it was in when it left Grand Cayman on the long and hazardous journey. Most Cuban migrants avoid the US Coast Guard, which will take them back to Cuba, by heading to Honduras. They then travel north by land, hoping to enter the US along with illegal immigrants from South and Central America.

The preferential treatment given to Cubans who reached the US, the so called “wet foot, dry foot” policy, where any migrant from that country who set foot in the United States was allowed to stay as permanent residents, ended in 2017. Cubans who cross the border without a visa are now treated the same as any other illegal immigrant by US authorities.

According to the Cayman Islands Coast Guard Act, 2021, the powers and duties of the CICG include the duty to “inspect vessels to ensure and enforce compliance with local and international safety laws, regulations, rules and standards”.