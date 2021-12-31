Twelfth person with COVID-19 dies

(CNS): Public Health officials have confirmed that a patient who was hospitalised with COVID-19 died Thursday. No further details of the individual have been confirmed but CNS has learned the woman was unvaccinated and had been admitted to the hospital as a result of COVID-19 and not other health issues.

According to Thursday’s update from Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton, another five people infected with the SARS-COV-2 virus remain in hospital. There were 68 new cases of the virus within the community, including five on the Sister Islands, from 421 PCR tests conducted over the previous 24 hours.

While just 44 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the Cayman Islands, there are now another 284 suspected cases.

The number of active cases as of midnight (12am) on Thursday, 30 December, was 3,695 including 15 now on Cayman Brac. Of those, 3,550 were in isolation as a result of the transmission, though the number of close contacts and travellers who are isolating has not been released. The total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic stood at 8,943.

Officials said they were unable to supply vaccination figures as a result of a technical problem.