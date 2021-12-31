Twelfth person with COVID-19 dies
(CNS): Public Health officials have confirmed that a patient who was hospitalised with COVID-19 died Thursday. No further details of the individual have been confirmed but CNS has learned the woman was unvaccinated and had been admitted to the hospital as a result of COVID-19 and not other health issues.
According to Thursday’s update from Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton, another five people infected with the SARS-COV-2 virus remain in hospital. There were 68 new cases of the virus within the community, including five on the Sister Islands, from 421 PCR tests conducted over the previous 24 hours.
While just 44 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the Cayman Islands, there are now another 284 suspected cases.
The number of active cases as of midnight (12am) on Thursday, 30 December, was 3,695 including 15 now on Cayman Brac. Of those, 3,550 were in isolation as a result of the transmission, though the number of close contacts and travellers who are isolating has not been released. The total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic stood at 8,943.
Officials said they were unable to supply vaccination figures as a result of a technical problem.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
How more unvaccinated persons have to die before the antivaxxers wake up. Taking vit d doesn’t work folks.
Wake up or sleep permanently.
People are still Not taking this Virus serious peopke in shops not wearing masks properly and up close to others the other day in Kirk’s in the Brac, a man was wearing his mask hanging by one ear I ask him to put it on properly, he didnt pay me any mind, so I said stupid people do stupid things, then he says that’s true, what hapoened to common sense?
The last know count for local COVID-19 was #8 (an elderly Bodden Town woman who passed away on Sat., 4th December, 2021).
Now, the public is learning of a 12th COVID-19 death, yesterday.
When did the 9th, 10th, & 11th COVID-19 deaths occur in the past 2 weeks 🤔? Were they ever reported in the media? There may be some gaps in the reported statistics as they relate to the local death toll.
CNS: Every death has been reported in the media.
You are the one not paying attention.
We are not ready. This is not safe.
It is not as if we are flooded with short stay tourists anyway.
On balance, Cayman has really been doing a great job. Despite all the usual infighting and backstabbing, the numbers have been good. Any death is unfortunate, but this could have been a lot worse. The low hospitalization rate is really just outstanding, and a tribute to the wisdom of the OVERWHELMING MAJORITY of the population who chose to do the sensible thing.
12th person dies WITH covid, not from covid. If everyone in Cayman has had covid, which is whats happening with time, obviously some people who were already very old and unhealthy who were already going to die just happened to have covid when they died. There are 70,000 people in cayman, obviously some people will die and also have covid at same time.
FROM COVID…
NO KNOWN OTHER ILLNESSES.
Read the article dummy
Why is the number in isolation lower than the number of active cases? Particularly if the number in isolation includes contacts, who are presumably not all active cases. Is the HSA letting positive cases roam the streets, or have they got their numbers in a tangle?
No matter the vaccination status, this is a tragedy. The normalization of death being pushed by capitalists as the cost of doing business is truly evil. No one knows what the long term effects of Covid are yet, either, but we are being led to believe it’s acceptable for economic prosperity. Don’t Look Up is non-fiction.
There are studies that Covid remains in the body months after infection.
I will post a recent study shortly.
Please stop saying that if people only have 1 or 2 jabs that they are “Unvaccinated”. If the “vaccine” works as you constantly profess, than 1 jab should be considered “vaccinated”. All who have died have had at least 1 jab!
You are not fully vaccinated until you have 2 jabs with Pfizer.
Not just two jabs either. 2 jabs plus 14 days is what fully vaccinated actually means.
Fully vaccinated deaths from covid total remains at zero.
The world cannot stop to protect those that refuse to protect themselves.
And Pigs fly Bert. And Santa is real and the Easter Bunny
It’s time Public Health stopped treating Covid admission details as Top Secret. In this case it is obviously in the public interest to release the information that CNS ferreted out from private sources. We know most previous deaths were associated with the patients having comorbidities which were the primary cause of death, but were there any more like this one?.
Yes. 1 more with no known issues that I am aware of.
What about the rumored cases in Little Cayman?
Hearsay tells me we have 3 cases on the little Island?
RIP lady.