Traveller arrested after using false document
(CNS): A 71-year-old man who travelled to Grand Cayman from Cuba last week was arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport after he tried to use a suspected false travel certificate. Customs and Border Control Officers called the police after he was refused entry and the man was taken into custody. No further details were given about the document the man used or what nationality he is but officials said the issue is currently under investigation by both CBC and the RCIPS.
Category: Border Control, Crime