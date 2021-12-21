Suspected Omicron cases steadily increasing

(CNS): In a limited release about the current situation in the Cayman Islands relating to the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and the emergence of the very contagiou Omicron variant, health officials have implied that there are now around 35 people infected with this new strain but only four cases have been confirmed.

According to a short update from government Monday evening, the gene sequencing of test results is continuing and has yet to fully confirm at least 31 cases that had been detected as of midnight Sunday. But in what appears to be yet another review of how Public Health reports the details of the coronavirus, the information released was very limited.

Dr Autilia Newton, the new interim chief medical officer, appears to have directed a change in reporting, leading to another delay in important information being released to the public just as anxieties are heightened over the impact of Omicron.

Dr Newton said that 148 new cases of COVID-19 had been found over the weekend. Seven of them were in travellers and 141 from the community, but she did not say how many tests were carried out or how many of these were suspected to be Omicron.

There were 3,524 active cases as of midnight on 19 December, including eleven patients who are currently in the hospital. Officials also confirmed that there were no new cases over the weekend in the Sister Islands. The number of people in isolation has not been released, though it is understood to be more than 4,000 people.

Following a surge in demand for the vaccine at the end of last week, health officials were unable to supply the numbers relating to the current vaccination rate and the booster take-up.

New regulations are now in place to curb the spread of Omicron, which include the need for up to date tests for arriving travellers, longer quarantine requirements for those suspected of carrying the Omicron variant, various social distancing and public gather limits, as well as the controversial closure of bars at midnight.

However, travellers arriving with a negative test no more than a day old are not required to isolate until they test positive, despite the transmissibility of the new variant.