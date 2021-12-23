Suspected daily omicron cases rising rapidly

(CNS): As expected, given the increased transmissiblility of this latest variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the number of new Omicron cases is rising, and there were 18 new suspected cases on Wednesday, compared to ten on Tuesday. There are 72 suspected cases of the new variant, which are going through genomic sequencing, in addition to the four already confirmed.

However, the latest research is supporting early suggestions that Omicron, while much more contagious, may be far less virulent than Delta. Two studies in the UK published yesterday point to this strain causing less severe disease than previous variants. Early data indicates a two-thirds reduction in hospitalization of double vaccinated adults compared with the Delta variant, or a 15-20% reduced risk of needing hospital treatment.

While Omicron cases here are increasing rapidly, Delta is still the dominant variant here. Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton reported Thursday a total of 60 new cases of COVID-19, 42 of which were the Delta strain. Eight new cases were in travellers and 52 were from the community, including two on the Sister Islands.

In total, just 544 PCR tests were conducted on Wednesday, showing another increase in the positivity rate to 11% from a low of 3% last week.

There are now 3,544 active cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands, including five on the Sister Islands, and six patients admitted to the hospital. The number of people in isolation as a result of community transmission was 3,506 but there are many more travellers who are in isolation that have not been included in the isolation numbers.

Government is still not making clear how many people are in quarantine, even though this is impacting the business community since they are unable to work.

Meanwhile, booster numbers continued to increase yesterday, as another 379 people got a third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, bringing the total to 23% of the estimated population. But just 17 people came forward for their first dose and 39 for a second. 83% of the population now has had at least one dose.