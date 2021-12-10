Suspect denies robbing victim of over CI$2,900

Cayman Islands courts, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Tyree Jaden Welcome (22), from George Town, will face trial early next year after denying robbing a small business off Eastern Avenue in George Town and stealing CI$2,868 and US$60 in cash. Prosecutors say that Welcome was one of two masked men who entered the premises brandishing a machete and demanded money, frightening the owner, before making off with the money in a white getaway car.

Welcome pleaded not guilty on Friday when he appeared via Zoom from HMP Northward, where he is on remand. The second suspect has still not been found.