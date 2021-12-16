Stalled NWP development gets OK from new CPA

Aerial Imagery showing fissure (circled in red) and the application site. Image included in DoE submission

(CNS): A 5-storey oceanfront apartment complex of 32 units, three swimming pools and a roof terrace has been given the green light by the Central Planning Authority in the face of objections, environmental concerns and the excess height and scale of the project that led to the previous board denying the application.

According to the recently published minutes from the CPA’s 24 November meeting, the members were “satisfied that the massing, scale, proportion and design of the building are consistent with the residential development traditions of the Islands”, in complete contrast to the findings of the board in April.

Claire and John Upperton, whose family home is right next door to the proposed development, told CNS they plan to appeal the decision since the current CPA has said the exact opposite about this application than the previous board, even though the size and scale of the project has not changed.

“We are very disappointed and don’t understand how the CPA can arrive at such opposing views on the project,” the couple said. “The plans may be different but the height, mass and scale of the project has not changed. The size of the buildings and setbacks are the same. The CPA previously stated that the scale of this project was not in keeping with the area and that the location was not suitable for this type of apartment complex, but this CPA has said exactly the opposite.”

The background to this application is set out in the minutes of the November meeting, which show that the former CPA, chaired by Al Thompson, had turned the project down for a variety of reasons and that the board members at the time were concerned about the scale of the project.

The previous CPA members said they were “of the view that the mass, scale and height of the proposed development are not harmonious and compatible with the existing development on the adjacent properties which are significantly smaller buildings in terms of mass, scale and height”.

The board went on to say that “the proposed development will negatively impact the ability of the adjacent landowners to enjoy the amenity of their property due to the visual intrusion and overshadowing from the much larger proposed development”.

The members also found that the location was “not suitable for apartments with the proposed mass and scale which are not in keeping with the character of the existing developments in the area”.

Nevertheless, last month the new CPA approved the application, stating in the minutes that it complied with all of the applicable Development and Planning Regulations and that the board was “satisfied that the site location is suitable for apartments” and that the “massing, scale, proportion and design of the building are consistent with the residential development traditions of the Islands”.

The CPA said that the objectors had not raised sufficient grounds for refusing permission and rejected the idea that the plan exceeds the maximum allowable height.

“The Authority has reviewed the plans in detail and agrees with the applicant’s height calculation. The Authority would note that the roof top buildings are not considered habitable and would not form part of the height calculation,” the CPA stated.

The conditions of approval require the developers of this project to plant appropriate mature trees along the east side boundary that adjoins the Upton’s family home.

“A landscape plan will be required which will ensure there is colourful tropical vegetation and adequate hedging, roadside plantings, and side boundary plantings. Natural vegetation will be preserved where possible and the existing sea views will be respected,” the CPA stated.

No environmental considerations were mentioned other than a requirement that natural vegetation to be preserved, despite submissions by the Department of Environment regarding the natural ironshore fissure on the site and the vulnerability of this coastline to storms and high wave activity.

“This stretch of coastline has a history of coastal property damage during storm wave action,” the DoE had said in its submissions, as it recommended that the setbacks be the greatest possible for the project and that the developers use climate change resilient design features.

In the revised plans the development has been moved back marginally, and the developers told the DoE that “the ground floor of the property will be treated as ‘wash-through’ in that it will be sacrificial”, with the applicant prepared to replace the interior of the ground floor if a storm resulted in total or partial wave inundation. However, it has not been designed as a piled structure.

The revised plans moved one of the buildings further from the split in the ironshore, though the DoE warned there was still a small overlap. But according to the applicant, engineers have said the split does not pose a threat to the structural integrity of the project.

The fissure, however, raised further concerns about the impact on the protected marine environment in the area. The DoE point out that construction debris and material falling into the fissure will be carried out to sea and as a result further precautions will need to be taken throughout the construction period.

“We have experienced other developments along the coastline inadvertently polluting the marine environment from wind-borne debris,” the DoE said. “Practices such as sanding down Styrofoam which is used as part of wall finishing and window moulding can result in Styrofoam beads getting blown into the sea in significant quantities; these beads are very difficult to remove once they enter the water.”

As a result, the DoE said, if the CPA did give this project planning approval, under the National Conservation Act, the National Conservation Council was directing conditions that the split or fissure in the ironshore should not be filled and any work on it should be the subject of a separate consultation with the NCC.

The order also directed the developers to keep construction materials at least 50 feet from the water’s edge and screens would need to be erected during any sanding or breaking down of Styrofoam.