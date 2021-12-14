Shoppers should now see impact of duty cuts
(CNS): The waiver of import duty on essential products for children, women and adults with medical conditions, including baby food and diabetic supplies, should now begin to impact prices on the shelves. The PACT Government’s decision to cut the 22% duty on a number of items came into effect more than two weeks ago, on Tuesday 23 November, and officials say there will be a noticeable decrease in the cost of these items to importers, which should now be passed on to consumers.
Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, who is responsible for customs, said it reflected PACT’s commitment to support families during these challenging times by ensuring that essential household items are accessible and affordable.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause disruptions to transportation, labour and input costs which have been driving the prices of food and other consumables higher,” he said. “In keeping with the PACT Government’s objective of reducing the cost of living, removing import duty on certain essential items will hopefully result in lower prices for the end consumer.”
Government will forego revenue of around CI$2 million for the next two years and an estimated $96,000 for the remainder of this year. Saunders made it clear during the budget debate that this duty cut must be passed on to consumers and that government would take action if retailers are not doing that.
An amendment to section 52 of the Customs and Border Control Act has lifted the 22% duty currently charged on baby formula and food, sanitary towels, pads, tampons, diapers and diaper liners and similar articles, as well baby carriages parts and specialist dietetic food.
Category: Local News
Encouraging people to have babies they don’t need. What about rubbers and beer?
Cabinet approved it on the 23rd but it has to be gazetted first to become effective. When was this done? I have not seen it.
Plus customs will need to make the necessary changes to their system, again to make it effective and not charge the duty to importers. Then after all that, importers will need to have sold all the stuff imported at the old duty rate before applying to goods imported at no duty. All told this is not a two week process.
Excellent!
Now we need the same done for all fruits and vegetables that can’t be grown locally.
It must be made affordable to eat healthy, this will also save government lots in health care costs.
Healthy living must be made affordable!