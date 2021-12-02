Seymour now parliamentary secretary to 3 ministers
(CNS): Dwayne Seymour will act as the parliamentary secretary to three different ministers, after crossing the floor from the opposition benches to the PACT government. Already widely dubbed on social media as the ‘minister without portfolio’ following his decision to leave his former Progressive colleagues for what appears to be more fruitful political ground, he was sworn into the official role by Governor Martyn Roper on Wednesday.
Soon afterwards, as Parliament opened, Premier Wayne Panton formally announced he would be serving the labour, tourism and planning ministers, as well as assisting in other areas.
Panton lauded the arrival of the Bodden Town East MP as the thirteenth member of the PACT government, following a public meeting in Seymour’s constituency on Tuesday evening, where he revealed to voters that he was joining government.
The premier said the voice of his constituents would now be loudly heard and his addition to government had united the district of Bodden Town. Panton said the needs of the country were inter-connected beyond the electoral boundaries, as he welcomed Seymour’s experience as a former minister.
“I think he will add to the accomplishments of this government and utilize his experience as a former minister,” Panton said. “The move by Mr Seymour… to government strengthens us in our commitment to all of our people and to our country. His inclusion… will help us as we continue to offer the people leadership to create a more sustainable future for the Cayman Islands that balances the needs of society, the economy and the environment.”
Seymour, who noted that he remained an independent member of Parliament, said he was “excited to offer his experience” to PACT and that he had not crossed the floor in pursuit of political power.
The BTE member increases Panton’s majority significantly but also creates the possibility for more internal divisions and factions within the government, which is made up of independents who came together having campaigned on different agendas.
While Panton has promoted a united policy front for PACT, the current legal dispute between his ministry’s National Conservation Council and the Central Planning Authority under Jay Ebanks has already illustrated the problems he faces within a Cabinet where there is evident differences of opinion in key policy areas.
The opposition leader made no comment about Seymour’s departure from his side of the House. However, when he stood to speak in the budget debate, PPM Deputy Leader Joey Hew (GTN) gave voice to speculation circulating in the community, especially on social media and comment platforms, when he congratulated Seymour.
“That, I guess, fills all the seats and completes a united democratic PACT… short UDP…” he said, in reference to Speaker McKeeva Bush’s former political party, the United Democratic Party.
Former premier Alden McLaughlin (RED), when he spoke yesterday evening, wished Seymour well but said he had made a bad decision. Saying that he was not going to delve into the “murky waters” that surrounded the formation of the government after the last election, McLaughlin said, “I do believe that my dear friend… has made a bad political choice,” and that he had told him so many times.
Praising Seymour’s time as a minister, especially during the COVID-19 crisis, McLaughlin said he had worked really hard, and although many had made fun of him, including people sitting on the government benches now, he was a good man.
“I do hope he will be able to contribute to the work of the new government, because Lord knows they need all the help they can get,” he said.
Our best and brightest from Bodden Town will lead the way.
WOW. Parliamentary Secretary to 3 Ministers. The next McKeeva in the works.
Doesn’t get any better.
I wonder what the Queen is thinking looking down at that lot in the third picture! Could have a caption competition.
Parliamentary Secretary, are you kidding me? The man can barely string a sentence together. Does this job require writing speeches, or maybe just repeating words and phrases in foreign languages, or maybe in tongues again?
My guess for his new post would have been Parliamentary Chauffeur, giving donkey rides to politicians, at least that would be a greener option over using their juggernaut SUVs.
Well now the Unity Donkey Party finally have their mascot, I meant missing link. What more jaw dropping developments might we see as their chain twists and tensions, will it hold or fatigue and bust a link or two?
All this begs the question though, why did the donkey cross the floor in the first place, maybe he saw the trough was bigger on the other side?
For those people who wondering why Jon Jon decided to make his move, let me enlighten you. It’s pretty simple if you follow the money and read up on your history of how the UDP operated – many of the PACT are former members of UDP including Jon Jon who was UDP a minister. As a former member of the coalition /PPM Jon Jon put all his eggs in that basket although as an independent he played both sides. The PACT didn’t want or need him because by taking Mac they had the numbers.
So why all of a sudden did the start courting Jon Jon? Even he was surprised by the public performances of Julie, Jay, Chris and Kenneth. It all started to make sense when Jon Jon was spotted being courted by a big developer least week. For those that don’t understand how things get done in government, here is a quick lesson. Big developers and investors bring their proposals to caucus, who evaluate the benefits, requests for duty relief, etc. After doing this they vote on whether it should go ahead. What ever the result, government members are bound by collective responsibility (e.g. majority vote wins and they all have to go along with it ). That’s why they need Jon Jon. The pro development group needs another vote to get 3 big projects approved – all falling under the infrastructure ministry. New airport, new port, more tall building, and the list goes on. I didn’t hear Wayne or Andre begging Jon Jon to join. Many people questioned the new board selections, but now it all makes sense. Follow the money people!
Caymanian voters should be ashamed and embarrassed on many levels with where we have ended up.
But many will say there was not anyone good to vote for.
We need better people to run so we get over this cycle of rinse and repeat with the same lot.
The donkeys have taken over the asylum.
I hope this doesn’t mean that the voice of constituents are ignored if the MP is not a member of the government. The last thing we need is petty piques and quarrels that might, for example, see the streets of Prospect paved but not those in Red Bay.
“For his people” by the way. Deff not for a new spot for him!
John John is Dumb Dumb.
Well thank goodness Jon Jon is back, we can all sleep soundly, the country is in safe hands again.
In all seriousness, look at that line up of ministers. Talk about the patients running the asylum.