Seymour now parliamentary secretary to 3 ministers

New Parliamentary Secretary Dwayne Seymour with Governor Martyn Roper

Governor Martyn Roper appoints Dwayne Seymour as Parliamentary Secretary

(L-R) Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Premier Wayne Panton, PS Dwayne Seymour, Governor Martyn Roper, Deputy Premier Chris Saunders and Minister Kenneth Bryan

(CNS): Dwayne Seymour will act as the parliamentary secretary to three different ministers, after crossing the floor from the opposition benches to the PACT government. Already widely dubbed on social media as the ‘minister without portfolio’ following his decision to leave his former Progressive colleagues for what appears to be more fruitful political ground, he was sworn into the official role by Governor Martyn Roper on Wednesday.

Soon afterwards, as Parliament opened, Premier Wayne Panton formally announced he would be serving the labour, tourism and planning ministers, as well as assisting in other areas.

Panton lauded the arrival of the Bodden Town East MP as the thirteenth member of the PACT government, following a public meeting in Seymour’s constituency on Tuesday evening, where he revealed to voters that he was joining government.

The premier said the voice of his constituents would now be loudly heard and his addition to government had united the district of Bodden Town. Panton said the needs of the country were inter-connected beyond the electoral boundaries, as he welcomed Seymour’s experience as a former minister.

“I think he will add to the accomplishments of this government and utilize his experience as a former minister,” Panton said. “The move by Mr Seymour… to government strengthens us in our commitment to all of our people and to our country. His inclusion… will help us as we continue to offer the people leadership to create a more sustainable future for the Cayman Islands that balances the needs of society, the economy and the environment.”

Seymour, who noted that he remained an independent member of Parliament, said he was “excited to offer his experience” to PACT and that he had not crossed the floor in pursuit of political power.

The BTE member increases Panton’s majority significantly but also creates the possibility for more internal divisions and factions within the government, which is made up of independents who came together having campaigned on different agendas.

While Panton has promoted a united policy front for PACT, the current legal dispute between his ministry’s National Conservation Council and the Central Planning Authority under Jay Ebanks has already illustrated the problems he faces within a Cabinet where there is evident differences of opinion in key policy areas.

The opposition leader made no comment about Seymour’s departure from his side of the House. However, when he stood to speak in the budget debate, PPM Deputy Leader Joey Hew (GTN) gave voice to speculation circulating in the community, especially on social media and comment platforms, when he congratulated Seymour.

“That, I guess, fills all the seats and completes a united democratic PACT… short UDP…” he said, in reference to Speaker McKeeva Bush’s former political party, the United Democratic Party.

Former premier Alden McLaughlin (RED), when he spoke yesterday evening, wished Seymour well but said he had made a bad decision. Saying that he was not going to delve into the “murky waters” that surrounded the formation of the government after the last election, McLaughlin said, “I do believe that my dear friend… has made a bad political choice,” and that he had told him so many times.

Praising Seymour’s time as a minister, especially during the COVID-19 crisis, McLaughlin said he had worked really hard, and although many had made fun of him, including people sitting on the government benches now, he was a good man.

“I do hope he will be able to contribute to the work of the new government, because Lord knows they need all the help they can get,” he said.