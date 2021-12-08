Saunders defends new CI$350M borrowing plans

Deputy Premier Chris Saunders chairs Finance Committee

(CNS): Finance Minister Chris Saunders (BTE) defended the PACT Government’s plans to borrow just under CI$350 million over the next two years, pointing out that the pre-election forecast financial statements released by the previous administration had outlined plans for borrowing around $330 million over the next two years, and had projected a deficit of more than CI$90 million.

During 2022, the current government will be borrowing just under CI$299 million and no more than $50 million in 2023. Refuting allegations by the opposition that the borrowing was a result of PACT’s failure to make hard political decisions, the minister said that, in the face of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, this was not the time to cut public spending.

As he wrapped up the budget debate Friday evening, Saunders said the borrowing was to fund capital projects, such as schools, the mental health facility, improvements to the prison, buying land for conservation and public use, and to support government companies, including the Airports Authority and the turtle farm, both of which have suffered significantly as a result of the collapse of tourism.

Challenging the opposition to tell the public what they would cut, Saunders said that cuts had been made so that priorities could be addressed. He pointed to several things given up by the planning minister so that the social development minister could have the money he needed to address significant problems in social welfare.

Saunders noted that much of the borrowing would be used to fund projects left by the last administration. But when it came to the vote in Finance Committee on Tuesday, the four opposition members present all voted against the borrowing, though none of them said what they would cut to eliminate the need to increase the debt.

Former premier Alden McLaughlin (RED) had continued his criticisms of the borrowing during Finance Committee, even though it had been his administration that had negotiated the line of credit that Saunders is using for the PACT borrowing plans. He said that over the eight years that the PPM had led government, they had paid down the debt and funded all capital projects from general revenue, and called the “massive borrowing” unwise.

“What has been lacking… in the budget process is a lack of fiscal discipline and a lack of willingness to make hard choices about what should go ahead,” he said. “You cannot cater to the whims and fancies of every minister and end up with a good budget.”

However, Saunders reminded McLaughlin of the pre-budget fiscal report and the borrowing requirements in that, as well as the massive deficits that PACT has avoided.

According to the budget predictions, the additional borrowing will increase public sector debt from just over CI$262 million at the end of this year to a little over CI$509 million at the end of next. As a result, government will be paying CI$14.6 milllion in interest and fees on borrowings in 2022.