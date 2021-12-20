Royal Caribbean ship sees dozens of COVID cases
(CNS): Royal Caribbean has confirmed that at least 48 people tested positive for COVID-19 when the world’s biggest cruise ship docked in Miami this weekend, despite the stringent measures the cruise line is taking to prevent the spread of the virus. The Symphony of the Seas was carrying more than 6,000 passengers and crew during a week-long cruise around the Eastern Caribbean when a guest tested positive.
This prompted wider contact tracing, which led to more cases being detected, even though 98% of the people on board had been vaccinated in accordance with the current guidelines for cruising.
The news of yet another outbreak aboard a cruise ship comes eight days before the Cayman Islands Government is planning to allow one cruise ship, Holland America’s Nieuw Statendam, to dock here on 28 December by way of experiment.
The ship will be travelling at 60% capacity, with Cayman being the first port of call, and all crew and passengers are required to be vaccinated. But unless the rules change, the government will not be asking for negative same-day rapid test results before passengers disembark.
The plan is creating considerable backlash in the midst of the current high community spread here of SARS-CoV-2 and the very recent arrival of Omicron, the exceptionally contagious variant.
But Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said at the last press briefing that there were no plans to cancel the ship’s visit, and he continued to claim that cruising remains an important part of the local tourism sector, regardless of calls to re-think cruise tourism for Cayman in light of the industry’s multiple risks.
“This single call is an opportunity for us to find the safest way to welcome back our cruise visitors while we continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic,” the minister said recently.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
CNS, per your headline – Kenneth Bryan sees Royal Caribbean’s dozens and raises dozens more!!
I understand this is a polarizing issue. It’s actually more complicated and nuanced than “lockdown vs. do nothing”. There are merits to some public health restrictions which aim to protect medical resources. There is also merit to the argument that we are going to have to learn to live with this and that allowing government to restrict our fundamental freedoms and privacy rights in the name of public health is a dangerous game.
All that said, it’s AGAINST THE LAW right now to be within 6 feet of another person in a restaurant unless you’re seated.
If you’re going to have laws that completely infringe on liberties like that, but just let thousands of cruise shippers wander in here, it undermines any credibility these lawmakers have.
GOVERNMENT: WHY SHOULD WE LISTEN TO ANYTHING YOU SAY OR FOLLOW THESE LAWS IN THE NAME OF PROTECTING PEOPLE WHEN YOU ARE ALLOWING PEOPLE IN TO “TEST” YOUR READINESS AND A RESTART OF AN INDUSTRY THAT’S NOT GOING TO HAPPEN FOR MONTHS. YOU ARE GAMBLING WITH PEOPLE’S LIVES THAT YOU CLAIM TO CARE SO MUCH ABOUT.
Spare me the “they’re all vaccinated so it’s ok” – it’s clear that the vaccine barely blocks transmission of Omicron and that’s only if you’re boosted.
If you’re going to take the position that we’re just going to let it run through us fine – then take those laws off the books.
Fools and cowards.
still lower incidence rate than cayman….
Just goes to show how useless these vaccines are….
Imagine still being this uninformed. Sigh.
100,000 attendance at Alabama Auburn game a couple of weeks ago. 41,000 attendance at world Series games…I guess they are all dead ? Or infected now at the very least ? Enough foolishness already. A month ago it was the deadly delta…no one or rather the spin doctors don’t even mention that anymore. In 6 weeks there will be another variant and another booster. If anyone has a condition that may cause severe illness as a result of Covid or if your a civil servant by all means stay home.
Once again, and it’s ridiculous how many times I post this on anything PACT do, but the stupidity of this is hilarious and terrifying. How do they think this is a good idea? Who’s getting paid?
Cruising is clearly far from safe. Cayman should have taken the opportunity to get rid of this blight once and for all. Not to mention vastly improving the experience for those of us who come to spend money for 2 -3 weeks as stay-over tourists!
Ours is an incompetent government. We have no choice but to learn to live with them as well as covid.
11.53am The difference, you can escape from your closet, on a cruise ship with a covid outbreak,you are imprisoned along with thousands of other passengers and there is no escape unless you are a world class long distance swimmer. Suck it up if there’s an outbreak until the captain can find a port willing to accept his ship, with Omicron – very unlikely.
Why is everybody even passengers so surprised that this happened, quite obvious and why on earth would anybody want to go on a cruise right now. Some humans should not be regarded as humans, animals have more sense.
98% of the ship?! Vaccines working like a charm… LOL
Wakeup
Imagine still being this uninformed. Sigh.
There is currently no safe way to ‘welcome’ cruise ship passengers back to our shores.
Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.
Unfortunately we’ve all got to learn to live with Covid. I mean more people have died on the roads in 2021 than via Covid yet I don’t see a clamour to sack RCIPS COP. He is useless.
#blocktheport
Get your vessels ready good people of Cayman. The port blockade is scheduled to begin at 5am on the 28th.
Miami Herald reported that in addition to those 48 positives delivered back to Miami, 7 became so ill they departed the ship mid-voyage. The boat then turned around with another load of passengers.
Given the latest developments if this ship is allowed to dock all passengers and crew must take an LFT test before disembarking and no-one should leave the ship until everyone proves negative. If anyone tests positive the ship should be required to depart immediately.
While you idea maybe good it is not within the Cayman Law.
You forget….A passenger can board a flight in Australia for Cayman Islands with a negative test and not arrive in Cayman for 2 to 3 days as long as all 4 stops are not over 12 hours its within the rules. Just think how many people they come into contact with!
Whats the difference on the ship?
C’mon Mr. Premier.
They are all vaccinated. You won’t find a place in this world, other than your own closet if you live alone, that is safe from COVID.
Actually, there are some Pacific islands that don’t have Covid.
Or electricity, running water or internet.