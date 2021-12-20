Royal Caribbean ship sees dozens of COVID cases

Symphony of the Seas

(CNS): Royal Caribbean has confirmed that at least 48 people tested positive for COVID-19 when the world’s biggest cruise ship docked in Miami this weekend, despite the stringent measures the cruise line is taking to prevent the spread of the virus. The Symphony of the Seas was carrying more than 6,000 passengers and crew during a week-long cruise around the Eastern Caribbean when a guest tested positive.

This prompted wider contact tracing, which led to more cases being detected, even though 98% of the people on board had been vaccinated in accordance with the current guidelines for cruising.

The news of yet another outbreak aboard a cruise ship comes eight days before the Cayman Islands Government is planning to allow one cruise ship, Holland America’s Nieuw Statendam, to dock here on 28 December by way of experiment.

The ship will be travelling at 60% capacity, with Cayman being the first port of call, and all crew and passengers are required to be vaccinated. But unless the rules change, the government will not be asking for negative same-day rapid test results before passengers disembark.

The plan is creating considerable backlash in the midst of the current high community spread here of SARS-CoV-2 and the very recent arrival of Omicron, the exceptionally contagious variant.

But Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said at the last press briefing that there were no plans to cancel the ship’s visit, and he continued to claim that cruising remains an important part of the local tourism sector, regardless of calls to re-think cruise tourism for Cayman in light of the industry’s multiple risks.

“This single call is an opportunity for us to find the safest way to welcome back our cruise visitors while we continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic,” the minister said recently.