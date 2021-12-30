Robbers, burglars and car thief keep cops busy

From RCIPS social media

(CNS): Police officers were called to the first of two commercial burglaries over the holiday weekend at around 9am Christmas Day. A Nissan Skyliner was then reported stolen on Monday, before the most serious crime over the weekend took place just after midnight Tuesday, when a man was assaulted and robbed on the street in Red Bay. Meanwhile on the roads there were no major road smashes but the traffic unit still responded to 31 collisions and issued over 100 tickets.

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital shortly after midnight on the morning of 28 December after he had been knocked unconscious by robbers on the street near Red Bay Primary School.

The victim had been walking home towards Prospect after buying food when a white car pulled up next to him. He believes he was punched in the face and knocked unconscious, and awoke to discover his phone and wallet were missing. He was taken to George Town Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

The first burglary over the weekend was at a restaurant on Walkers Road in George Town. Officers were informed that an employee had locked up the establishment at around 8.30pm the previous night, 24 December. Another employee stopped by the following morning, Christmas Day, and noticed that a break-in had occurred.

The officers found that a window at the rear of the building had been forced open. Inside, the restaurant had been ransacked and several items were reported stolen, including electronic items and consumable goods.

The second burglary happened soon afterwards at 2.30am on 28 December at a church, also on Walkers Road, though the police said it was unclear if anything was stolen.

Officers who arrived at the scene saw that a window screen at the rear of the building had been removed and the window pushed in. They found that a front window screen had also been removed, a window on the right-hand side of the building had been broken and the front door was unlocked.

Police are still looking for a stolen silver 2006 Nissan Skyline, registration #161 016, which was last seen at about 2pm on Christmas Eve and discovered missing at about 11am on Monday, 27 December. The vehicle had been parked at an address on North Church Street, George Town.

There were no major collisions on the roads between Christmas Eve and Tuesday evening, as the RCIPS stepped up their visibility with their road safety campaign, Operation Quaker, with additional support from special constables, officers from other units within the police and 17 new police recruits, who supported traffic duties alongside senior officers.

While there no major collisions or life-threatening injuries, there were 31 crashes reported to 911, and the RCIPS said there was an increase in the number of drivers who left the scene before police arrived or insurance details were exchanged.

Officers issued just one ticket to a driver using a mobile phone, 13 tickets for speeding, 22 for excess tint, 53 for expired registration and just four DUIs.

“Our road policing units were pleased to witness relatively quiet roads over this Christmas weekend when compared to previous years,” said Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “We want to thank the public for practicing safe driving behaviours and helping us to keep serious road incidents to a minimum.”

He added, “As we approach New Year’s weekend, we expect the roads to be busy and motorists can expect to see us out in numbers across the island keeping the roads safe for all users. Be patient on the roads, slow down and don’t drink and drive. It’s not worth it.”

The police said there are options to drinking and driving, including calling a cab, using the #ArriveAlive345 Purple Ribbon buses, designating a sober driver or arranging for a family member to collect you.

Anyone with information regarding any of the crimes this weekend are asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.