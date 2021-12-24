Retired civil servants get Christmas bonus

(CNS): Government pensioners have received a $150 ex gratia payment for Christmas, a one-off payment that was approved by Cabinet at a special meeting on Tuesday. The payment went to pensioners who are part of the Public Service Pensions Plan and was deposited to recipients’ accounts on Wednesday.

Deputy Governor and Head of the Civil Service Franz Manderson thank his Cabinet colleagues for supporting the public service pensioners. “Many of them have served our beloved Islands for decades and could easily be described as the backbone of our society,” he said. “We are happy to be able to give this token to them during the festive season.”

Minister for Finance and Economic Development Chris Saunders said government recognised the valuable contributions that they have made during their time in public service. “We were able to fund this payment through budgetary savings,” he added, but did not reveal the cost of the one-off payment.