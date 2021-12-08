RCIPS holiday safety campaign off to a bad start

RCIPS officers carry out Operation Quaker

(CNS): Traffic cops were called to twenty road smashes over the weekend, including one in which a person was killed and several others badly injured, as the RCIPS holiday safety campaign got off to a bad start. The extension of Operation Quaker into the festive season is a key component of the overall Christmas campaign aimed at reducing traffic collisions and increasing road safety by cracking down on drunk driving, distracted driving and speeding.

In addition to the collisions, six drivers were arrested for DUI and 83 speeding tickets were doled out during this thanksgiving weekend. Another 46 tickets were issued for other traffic offences, such as tint, mobile phone usage and expired registration.

“Unfortunately, the number of road incidents and offences this weekend was a telling sign we have entered the festive season, where we traditionally see increased activity on the roads which inevitably leads to more incidents,” said Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay.

Following the death of Alden Emelo Ohero Irons (29) on Sunday night in Red Bay, 2021 has now matched last year’s death toll on the roads. Nine people have now been killed, which Kay said was disappointing and indicates that there is still much more work to do regarding the promotion of safe driving.

Inspector Dwayne Jones, who heads the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, urged people to work together to make sure everyone gets home safely to their families this Christmas.

“The police, alongside emergency services, are often the first on the scene at road incidents and have the solemn task of informing and supporting the families after these tragic events, and I can tell you, it’s the hardest part of the job to tell families that their loved ones are not coming home,” he said.

“We implore motorists to please be careful on the roads this holiday season, make sure your vehicles are road worthy, slow down, increase your following distance, and don’t drink and drive,” he added.

Appearing before finance committee on Tuesday, Police Commissioner David Byrne told members that he would be diverting much more resources from the CI$50 million police budget to traffic in 2022 in order to address the dangerous, erratic and reckless driving on local roads, which he said was a serious concern.