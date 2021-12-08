RCIPS holiday safety campaign off to a bad start
(CNS): Traffic cops were called to twenty road smashes over the weekend, including one in which a person was killed and several others badly injured, as the RCIPS holiday safety campaign got off to a bad start. The extension of Operation Quaker into the festive season is a key component of the overall Christmas campaign aimed at reducing traffic collisions and increasing road safety by cracking down on drunk driving, distracted driving and speeding.
In addition to the collisions, six drivers were arrested for DUI and 83 speeding tickets were doled out during this thanksgiving weekend. Another 46 tickets were issued for other traffic offences, such as tint, mobile phone usage and expired registration.
“Unfortunately, the number of road incidents and offences this weekend was a telling sign we have entered the festive season, where we traditionally see increased activity on the roads which inevitably leads to more incidents,” said Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay.
Following the death of Alden Emelo Ohero Irons (29) on Sunday night in Red Bay, 2021 has now matched last year’s death toll on the roads. Nine people have now been killed, which Kay said was disappointing and indicates that there is still much more work to do regarding the promotion of safe driving.
Inspector Dwayne Jones, who heads the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, urged people to work together to make sure everyone gets home safely to their families this Christmas.
“The police, alongside emergency services, are often the first on the scene at road incidents and have the solemn task of informing and supporting the families after these tragic events, and I can tell you, it’s the hardest part of the job to tell families that their loved ones are not coming home,” he said.
“We implore motorists to please be careful on the roads this holiday season, make sure your vehicles are road worthy, slow down, increase your following distance, and don’t drink and drive,” he added.
Appearing before finance committee on Tuesday, Police Commissioner David Byrne told members that he would be diverting much more resources from the CI$50 million police budget to traffic in 2022 in order to address the dangerous, erratic and reckless driving on local roads, which he said was a serious concern.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Where I’m from your license is suspended immediately for a DUI.
Court follows.
It’s a bit like Covid testing – when you actually look for offences, you find them. I bet if RCIPS put the same level of effort in at any other trine of year they would find a similar pattern – bad driving and DUI are not the sole provenance of the Christmas season; it’s a perennial problem, just one usually ignored.
Appalling road design, unsafe road surfaces, inadequate vehicle testing process with thousands of unsafe cars that should not be on the road; young drivers in powerful cars they should never be allow to own/drive (restrict the under 20s to 1100cc), allowing expats to drive without taking a Cayman driving test AND SO MANY MORE FACTORS: PERFECT STORM FOR DEATHS ON THE ROAD.
It’s as if the police admit they have no clue. They base their determinations of how bad it is based on body count – ignoring the countless near-misses we all see weekly. There is no effective consistent enforcement. That is the reality. If there were we would not all be constant witnesses to illegal behaviors on our roads (and the all important body count would be much lower). This does not just to apply to traffic. It is across the board. We all know people who have had their pension monies stolen. How many employers have the police arrested, charged, etc. ?
Controversial opinion. Please release the stats on the nationalities of those who are the perpetrators of these incidents. This is not a finger-pointing exercise but if the results show that certain nationalities are responsible for these crashes (hey it might even be our own nationals) then we need to seriously look into making the ability to get a driver’s license more challenging. By challenging I mean a more difficult and rigorous driving test and making it mandatory for all new arrivals on the island. Our road safety is beyond ridiculous at this point. People tailgating on a quiet Sunday afternoon zigzagging through cars on the bypass and an inability to understand the concept of giving way to the right on roundabouts are a few things that many people apparently need to be reeducated about.
The problem now is that standards are so low, it’s a real big issue to fix.
The standards here have long been terrible, but the increase in road users has compounded the problem.
Euro style tests are great, but you also need euro style enforcement. I’m talking Scandinavia/French/German/UK/Netherlands style.
Start with low hanging fruit. Stop every car without plates, with dark tint, non-standard light colours, clapped out bodywork. There you’ll also find the ones with no insurance and license in droves.
And breathalyze every traffic stop no matter what the time of day.
10:50 Exactly! Most of the people who you see with tint or driving in crappy un-roadworthy cars also tend to not be insured to drive or even have a license for that matter. If the RCIPS actually fined them successfully the government coffers would see a significant increase. As it currently stands the fining system is a joke. Not only do fines fairly get paid but they are peanuts. Hit them where it hurts ie the wallet. Also, repeat offenders or those driving uninsured unroadworthy cars should have their cars impounded. You cant cause accidents if you don’t have a car.
Why do local media, CNS included, never report on convictions for DUI. It’s publicly available information. Lots of other court convictions are published by the press. Why not DUI. I think it would increase the deterrent and help make drink driving socially unacceptable, as has happened in recent years in the UK.
CNS: I can only speak for CNS. There is a never ending list of things that we could do but there’s only two of us, so we have to use our time wisely and focus our efforts so that we don’t go completely mad.
10:30 Agree this should be done! Shame is one heck of a deterrent!
Well you can easily look anything up yourself if it’s publicly available.
remind me again why ppm banned uber?….
oh yes to protect and the rip-off taxi cartel.
welcome to wonderland.