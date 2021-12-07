Provost appointed UCCI’s interim boss

(CNS) Governors on the board at the University College of the Cayman Islands have appointed Dr J.D. Mosley-Matchett to be the interim acting president and CEO of the college until a new full-time president and CEO has been appointed. Dr Mosley-Matchett currently serves as the college provost and VP of Academic Affairs.

She joined UCCI in 2009 as a seasoned educator with more than a decade of successful teaching experience at both the graduate and undergraduate levels. She has a PhD in Business Administration and an MBA from the University of Texas, as well as a law degree from the Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

The temporary appointment was made necessary after the current president, Dr Stacy McAfee, opted not to renew her contract.