Provost appointed UCCI’s interim boss

| 07/12/2021 | 0 Comments
J.D. Mosley-Matchett

(CNS) Governors on the board at the University College of the Cayman Islands have appointed Dr J.D. Mosley-Matchett to be the interim acting president and CEO of the college until a new full-time president and CEO has been appointed. Dr Mosley-Matchett currently serves as the college provost and VP of Academic Affairs.

She joined UCCI in 2009 as a seasoned educator with more than a decade of successful teaching experience at both the graduate and undergraduate levels. She has a PhD in Business Administration and an MBA from the University of Texas, as well as a law degree from the Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

The temporary appointment was made necessary after the current president, Dr Stacy McAfee, opted not to renew her contract.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Category: Education, Local News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»