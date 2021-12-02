PPM back-bencher calls out PACT hypocrisy

David Wight MP address Parliament, 1 December 2021

(CNS): Opposition MP David Wight (GTW) called out members of PACT on Wednesday over the hypocrisy of their decision to put McKeeva Bush back in the speaker’s chair despite his assault conviction and after many of them had not only campaigned against him but had publicly stated they would never work with him. Wight admitted he had campaigned against Bush before joining a government that included him, but claimed he had never said he wouldn’t work with him.

When the Unity government was formed in 2017, he said at the time that he was prepared to “eat his own vomit” to do what was necessary for his country and work with Bush. But this was not the same as the hypocrisy displayed by many PACT members in the wake of the 2021 election, he said.

Wight was speaking during the re-instated budget debate on Wednesday morning after the speaker overturned the decision he made Monday evening and invited MPs to continue the debate.

Following the formal welcoming of Dwayne Seymour to the government benches after his departure from the opposition that ended a four-year partnership with the PPM, Bush explained the reasons for stopping the debate and the decision to restart it today.

In a relatively short speech, Wight said there were many good things in the budget presented by the PACT Government but he could not trust that any of it would be delivered. He said he had learned that several of the government members were not able to keep their word and were not to be trusted as a result of the hypocrisy many of them had shown.

Wight said his decision to stay in the Unity government with Bush was not hypocritical. While he had often and loudly criticised him over many years and campaigned hard against him, he said had never once refused to work with him or anyone else.

He said that several MPs now sitting on the government benches had made that public declaration before and during the election campaign. But a few days after the election they broke the promises made to voters by putting Bush back in the chair in order to claim power, Wight said.

Former premier Alden McLaughlin had blamed the situation surrounding Bush’s conviction for assaulting a female bar manager in 2020 for his decision to call early elections. This allowed McLaughlin to avoid an actual vote of no confidence in the speaker and had given him and his party room to navigate the political challenge Bush’s situation presented.

The assault conviction went on to play a prominent part in the campaign, and for the first time in decades Bush was unable to carry any of his running mates in the West Bay district and came within two dozen votes or so of losing his own seat to Mario Ebanks.

But having scraped through the election, Bush then played a significant role in the backroom dealings in the wake of the uncertain election result. With some skillful political maneuvering, he positioned himself as kingmaker.

Panton made the decision to give Bush the speaker’s chair based on certain conditions (though it is not confirmed these were fulfilled) in an effort to form a government of independents, reflecting what the people had voted for. But this was seen by many as a bad move.

The public remains divided over the decision, which had been forced on Panton after Bush played his political hand deftly. In the end, whichever side he chose would have had the reins of power. The speaker pointed this out to Wight, making it clear that some of his PPM colleagues had also been willing to indulge in hypocrisy in the wake of the 2021 vote.

“You know, there were those on your side who also said that they would not work with me but they were still prepared to form a government with me when they could not get a government formed,” Bush said, as he interjected into his debate. He said Wight was in opposition because he (Bush) had not joined with them, as he confirmed the horsetrading that had gone on behind closed doors in April.

During his debate Wight detailed why he was “hurt” by the behaviour of some PACT members. He said that for the four years of the previous administration, again and again he had endured the taunting of people now sitting on the government benches about working with Bush, including the ribbing that gave rise to his comments about dining on his own vomit when he appeared on a radio talk show in October 2018.

Wight avoided naming any government members but he said one current Cabinet member had support the motion to remove Bush as speaker in 2020. “He wanted to get rid of you,” Wight said, adding that two members had resigned from the Progressives because the Unity government continued to support Bush throughout the arrest, charges and eventual conviction for the violent assault.

Without naming anyone, it was clear Wight was referring to the Premier Wayne Panton and Savanna MP, Heather Bodden. He pointed to the removal of the Progressives sign at the district, which was replaced with the hashtag #sheissupported.

Wight reminded Parliament about how, when directly asked on the campaign trail, several members of the PPM had clearly and categorically said they would not form a government with Bush. He accused the PACT of having no morals or integrity, having campaigned on the grounds they would not work with Bush and then gone back on their word.

“When… these people were saying they would not form a government with you, how do we know that they weren’t elected by the people who had that in mind… And they campaigned on that and a month later they are sitting in government a week later with you as speaker,” he said, adding that promises were broken so how could he know that this budget promise would be delivered.

He said he had heard several members of PACT say “nasty and derogatory things” about Bush but a few months later they were sitting alongside him in the government.

“In all the years I criticised you… I never… never once said I would not work with you,” he said, during the debate, as he stressed what he felt was an important distinction.