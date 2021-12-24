Police hunt driver after hit-and-run on Smith Road

(CNS): The police are appealing to the public for help tracking down a small dark-coloured car involved in a hit-and-run on Smith Road, George Town, last weekend. A man received non-life-threatening injuries when he was run down just east of the Smith Road Centre on Saturday, 18 December, at around 6:15pm. The car immediately fled the scene, heading east towards Bobby Thompson Way. Officers investigating the incident have not yet traced the car or whoever was driving. The injured victim has since been treated and released from hospital.

Anyone who has information or knows the location of the vehicle involved is asked to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.