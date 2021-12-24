Police hunt driver after hit-and-run on Smith Road
(CNS): The police are appealing to the public for help tracking down a small dark-coloured car involved in a hit-and-run on Smith Road, George Town, last weekend. A man received non-life-threatening injuries when he was run down just east of the Smith Road Centre on Saturday, 18 December, at around 6:15pm. The car immediately fled the scene, heading east towards Bobby Thompson Way. Officers investigating the incident have not yet traced the car or whoever was driving. The injured victim has since been treated and released from hospital.
Anyone who has information or knows the location of the vehicle involved is asked to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
A small, dark-coloured car!! I just saw that car!! We practically have it cornered!
C’mon RCIPS. There must have been witnesses with more information than that.
Very glad the victim wasn’t more injured.
Even if they got the license number, so many of these cars on the road not get transfer when someone buys it so it’s still in the name of the old owner.
Hope the investigation find this nasty driver who leave the injured man and flee the scene and they lock him or her up.
Could the police please explain once and for all how and why it is the expensive machine readable license plates and traffic cameras we invested in are plainly not worth shit? Could they also please explain who has been arrested for the manifest scam that we have all been victims of?