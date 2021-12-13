POF activists step up call for plastic ban

George Town landfill (photo by Protect Our Future)

(CNS): The two tonnes of plastic trash that volunteers picked up from Grand Cayman’s shoreline for World Cleanup Day in September represents the total amount of plastic the island consumes in just over four minutes, according to activists from Protect our Future. This finding has prompted the young environmentalists to start another campaign to urge government to act now to ban single-use plastics.

The previous government had made a commitment to ban single-use plastic by January this year and blamed COVID-19 for the failure to achieve this. But during the four years since Dart was selected to build the waste-to-energy facility, government has failed to roll out any of the policies that were meant to be part of an overall rubbish management plan.

“The urgency of our island’s problems is often met with stalled policy and inaction,” the young activists said, as they explained why they have been targeting this critical issues with dozens of different environmental campaigns.

They have now launched the ‘Our Future is NOT Single-Use’ campaign, which the group said was a statement that speaks for itself and is intended to address the “grievous problem” of plastic pollution as well as Cayman’s wider problem of over-consumption.

“Whether it is a call to action to protect our mangroves, reefs and seagrass from destruction or to limit our plastic consumption, this campaign aims to shift Cayman’s narrative,” POF activists Thomas Dickens, Chloe Bentick-Lalli and Nic Corin said in a press release. “It is also a call to action for the consumer and the developer, for the politician and the small business owner, for the fisherman and the student. We all have our part to play.”

The ban on single-use plastic is more urgent than ever, and in his budget address to Parliament last month Premier Wayne Panton said the PACT Government was ready to move forward with the ban. “We do not believe in reinventing the wheel and will therefore resurrect the work previously done on that and move forward,” he said.

But as PACT prepares the legislation for that ban, the students are urging people to fill up their own reusable water bottles instead of buying single-use ones. They also encouraged all restaurants to consider substitutes for polystyrene take-out trays and said they are continuing their work with Plastic Free Cayman, which has been campaigning tirelessly for almost five years to get the ban on certain plastic items, such as bags, food packaging and single-use water bottles.

“This holiday season let’s try to be more conscious of the gifts we buy,” the activists said as they asked people to think more about their consumption. “Do we need the new phone and shoes? If we do buy them, how can we reuse or repurpose what we already have? Making small transitions creates a ripple effect of change. Our landfill reminds us that this is a change our island and consumer culture desperately need.”

They also urged the government to establish a reuse centre now instead of several years down the road, as the ReGen project suggests, where community members can repurpose furniture, appliances and tools, reinforcing the wisdom of redirecting tonnes of unnecessary waste from the landfill long before the WTE facility is finished.

“Most people think of the three R’s: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. However, the most essential R is Refuse. If we refuse some of our waste from the onset, we can limit so much more of our collective trash,” they added.

Protect Our Future began as an environmental banner campaign by four students back in 2019. Today, the grassroots organisation has over 60 committed members from a variety of schools tackling environmental challenges of all shapes and sizes, from increasing environmental education to challenging unsustainable over-development projects to evaluating the harmful impact sunscreen has on the health of our reefs.