PACT commits over $200M per year for education
(CNS): The education ministry accounts for more than 20% of the entire annual budget for 2022, as government has committed over $200 million for education, including scholarships and spending on school buildings, which is the largest amount for any single ministry. Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said education was the paramount consideration in the development of the country and there had to be a “conspicuous absence of politics”.
During the budget debate last week, the minister welcomed the support for this budget, not just from PACT but from the opposition as well. Outlining where she will be spending the cash, she spoke about the capital projects and a plan to put an assistant teacher in every primary school classroom up to Year 9, contributing to the hefty budget.
During Finance Committee, O’Connor-Connolly said that more students with special needs were being identified as they enter the system, and while there are a sufficient number of SEN staff, having assistant teachers will go a long way towards helping classroom teachers better manage all of the children’s learning needs.
The minister said there were a variety of reasons for this apparent increase in children with special needs and it was not a static situation, however having more teaching support in classrooms would help achieve the policy of no child being left behind.
In 2022, government will spend over $33.3 million on providing primary education, almost $33.5 million on secondary school provision and another $11.6 million on special needs students.
The ministry will also be spending almost CI$7.5 million on the landmark new free public school meals programme that is expected to make a radical difference for families in need and ensure that children are properly fed with the provision of breakfast, snack and lunch every weekday.
The decision to provide for all children has been supported across the political divide in order to prevent the indignity and stigma of means testing.
Meanwhile, CI$45.3 million will be spent on education-related capital projects next year, including finishing the John Gray High School, which will be ready for students next year. Government also plans to expand the Lighthouse School, and build a new classroom block for Red Bay Primary and another school building for the Layman Scott High School on Cayman Brac.
O’Connor-Connolly also revealed plans to introduce a nursery facility for three-year-olds at every government primary school.
The education minister spoke about how the considerable investment in education is beginning to pay off, with the improvement in school inspection reports and exam results, better behaviour in schools and more students going on to further education, benefiting from the generous scholarship provision.
She said she would continue to eliminate any barriers that emerge to providing the country’s children with the best possible education.
But the minister also appealed to parents, pointing out that the schools only have their children for one third of the day. Given the investment government has made in students and teachers, parents must play their part, too, by committing time to their own children, she said.
Category: Education, Government Finance, Local News, Politics
Imelda Marcos had access to over 3,000 pairs of shoes but I don’t think anyone noticed an improvement to her gait 👠
Mildly surprising, considering how wildly successful at least 10 of the 18 MPs have been without the benefit of an education.
Expensive Buildings, poor teachers that are not motivated and disinterested parents that seem indifferent to the standard of education or performance of their children is a recipe for disaster. Sadly, that is why results are poor and successive governments are interested in the spin than facing the facts. Spending hundreds of millions annually is all about the headlines and politics. The Ministry of Education leaders and the Minister of Education are operating in a bubble where they truly believe everything is ok. When the reality and results say something very different. They all should be replaced for incompetence and perpetuating the entitlement culture in schools, in the civil service and society.
That is why public education in the Cayman Islands is an expensive and sick joke. SMH
It’s very clear, they cannot retain qualified staff because educated high performers leave when they are reporting to people who are less qualified than them. This happens everywhere you look in Cayman. Until you change the constitution to not promote/hire people based on ethnicity but rather skills, knowledge and ability you will have this problem ever more. Imagine you’re Dr. Lee reporting to Jon Jon or a professor reporting to Jo Jo. You’re going to leave. Or maybe you stick around for a bit and you try to hold others accountable and you’re pushed out. The government has failed to educate people properly so rather then have the whole population marginalized they put people in positions they shouldn’t be in. Think about this, Cayman will be getting it’s first curriculum ever and it’s 2022. Who’s responsible for that? Is anyone held accountable?
$200mln is about $3000 per resident. How many school-aged kids are there? If we are going to fritter-away money at this scale, why not kiss them on the forehead, and just send them all off to a proper boarding school overseas where they might actually get the tools to get into a top-tier university and have better future than their parent(s)?
To improve schools one must recruit and retain qualified teachers and administrators. Teachers need the support of the administration and parents. Teachers need manageable numbers of students per class. Education must be flexible and provide for the needs of many different types of learners. How do we achieve all of these things? I wish I had the answer but after 20+ years in the field of education outside of the Cayman Islands, I am still searching for the answers. I’ve found some answers but others are always evasive and dictated by leaders who have little to no experience in education.
As for the free meal program. It is a good idea in theory. I do think there could be a way to identify those students NOT needing free meals and have those families pay for meals. This would free up additional funds to be used in other areas in education. It would be a simple process if a digital infrastructure for the education system was in place. But it would only work if there was a way to electronically contact all parents, ask if they need to be part of the free meal program, and have those not in need pay online.
Fire Julianna immediately for incompetence.
Make the Education Ministry take an economics course.
More $$$ won’t improve quality of education.
They are out of control.
It is so much fun spending other people’s money.
Cayman Islands Education needs to tell us how much it costs per student to provide a year’s worth of education. Then half it and give parents vouchers to attend any school they feel best for their child.
Phony inspections giving public schools great marks now. Ha Ha.
How about using .05% of this budgeted amount annually to provide FREE CONDOMS. Stop some of the education problems before they are created. Give young persons a better chance to improve their lives before becoming a parent. Obviously the “just don’t do it” method is not working.
I wonder who will get the contracts?
As long as parents act the way they do – not taking a role in their children’s education and then bullying teachers and politicians for results they don’t like, nothing will ever change – no matter how much money you throw at the problem.
We already spend more per pupil than every country on earth bar one. I have no idea what the problem is but it’s not clear that it’s a lack of money. It’s not just because it’s Cayman that it’s expensive either; on average we spend 66% more per pupil at public schools than it costs to go to private schools.
Parents are the number one problem.
Ju Ju. All irrelevant – especially since the only options pay $6 an hour, and the government has long sold out to foreign interests, including cheap foreign labor.
Free meals are a good idea. It can be a real struggle for some parents to fine lunch money for their children daily. Not talking from experience, just my observation.. I’m near 40 with no children.
I hope they teach the children not to wear their spectacles on the top of their heads!
Remember this Minister, like all Ministers, is not using her money to enhance educational facilities and opportunities for our children. So when we fail our kids, we a pissing away our money not hers.
So, Cayman Islands, let us adhere to the slogan ‘no child left behind’ by becoming a stakeholder in your child/ren’s education.
Ultimately in doing so, we all become winners. Students, parents, the Government, and the wider community all benefit in this lifelong process of becoming educated to the utmost highest level possible.
Ha Ha. Might as well piss it up against the same wall as the sand money.
and then you still get abysmal education results and standards.
welcome to wonderland.
Throw as much money as you like building fancy schools, so long as you fill our schools with third world regional teachers, we’ll continue to have third world school leavers.