PACT commits over $200M per year for education

John Gray High School campus

(CNS): The education ministry accounts for more than 20% of the entire annual budget for 2022, as government has committed over $200 million for education, including scholarships and spending on school buildings, which is the largest amount for any single ministry. Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said education was the paramount consideration in the development of the country and there had to be a “conspicuous absence of politics”.

During the budget debate last week, the minister welcomed the support for this budget, not just from PACT but from the opposition as well. Outlining where she will be spending the cash, she spoke about the capital projects and a plan to put an assistant teacher in every primary school classroom up to Year 9, contributing to the hefty budget.

During Finance Committee, O’Connor-Connolly said that more students with special needs were being identified as they enter the system, and while there are a sufficient number of SEN staff, having assistant teachers will go a long way towards helping classroom teachers better manage all of the children’s learning needs.

The minister said there were a variety of reasons for this apparent increase in children with special needs and it was not a static situation, however having more teaching support in classrooms would help achieve the policy of no child being left behind.

In 2022, government will spend over $33.3 million on providing primary education, almost $33.5 million on secondary school provision and another $11.6 million on special needs students.

The ministry will also be spending almost CI$7.5 million on the landmark new free public school meals programme that is expected to make a radical difference for families in need and ensure that children are properly fed with the provision of breakfast, snack and lunch every weekday.

The decision to provide for all children has been supported across the political divide in order to prevent the indignity and stigma of means testing.

Meanwhile, CI$45.3 million will be spent on education-related capital projects next year, including finishing the John Gray High School, which will be ready for students next year. Government also plans to expand the Lighthouse School, and build a new classroom block for Red Bay Primary and another school building for the Layman Scott High School on Cayman Brac.

O’Connor-Connolly also revealed plans to introduce a nursery facility for three-year-olds at every government primary school.

The education minister spoke about how the considerable investment in education is beginning to pay off, with the improvement in school inspection reports and exam results, better behaviour in schools and more students going on to further education, benefiting from the generous scholarship provision.

She said she would continue to eliminate any barriers that emerge to providing the country’s children with the best possible education.

But the minister also appealed to parents, pointing out that the schools only have their children for one third of the day. Given the investment government has made in students and teachers, parents must play their part, too, by committing time to their own children, she said.