Over 300 locals look for tourism work at job fair

Premier Wayne Panton and Minister André Ebanks at the job fair

(CNS): Hundreds of Caymanian and permanent resident job seekers attended the Tourism Job Fair last week at the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort in the hope of securing work in the hospitality sector as visitors slowly begin returning to Cayman. While the pandemic is still creating uncertainty for the tourism sector, the larger employers are gradually remobilizing their workforce and had around 200 open positions on offer at the job fair.

Officials said 340 job seekers registered at the event, where positions in food and beverage, culinary and beach and pool service were on offer.

Organised by Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC), the Department and Ministry of Tourism and the Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA), the Tourism Job Fair featured employers from across the tourism sector, including The Ritz-Carlton, The Westin, Kimpton Seafire, Marriott, Tukka East and West, ABACUS, Karoo, Grand Old House and The Wharf, Rum Point, the Parrot Sanctuary and others.

Job seekers had the chance to speak to and interview with employers at hotels and restaurants.

WORC, working in conjunction with CITA, has been actively matching Caymanian tourism workers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic border closures with available jobs within the industry.

The PACT Government has also made the Caymianization of tourism and the placement of local people in these jobs a priority. Several members of Cabinet attended the job fair, including Premier Wayne Panton, Labour Minister Chris Saunders, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan and Social Development Minister André Ebanks.

“The PACT Government is committed to both returning our displaced hospitality industry workers to fulfilling jobs in tourism, and to the ongoing ‘Caymanianization’ of our tourism industry and product,” Saunders said.

“In addition to welcoming Caymanian hospitality workers returning to the field, we aim to work with tourism industry partners to create new job opportunities for Caymanians, including new graduates entering the workforce. We have clearly seen from the interest shown in this job fair that there are Caymanians ready, willing and able to work in the tourism sector,” he added.

Bryan said he was very pleased with the number of Caymanians who came out to the event and that there will be more events as the tourism sector regrows.

“As more visitors return and the industry grows, it will drive a corresponding need for more workers, so the plan is to host another job fair in the first quarter of next year to ensure that Caymanians continue to be considered first for all job opportunities,” he said.

“I am expecting that the next job fair will also include more administrative jobs as well as those that are more hospitality focused and my ministry will continue to work with stakeholders to make that a reality,” he added.