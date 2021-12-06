Police name Jamaican man killed in Red Bay crash

Scene of crash Sunday night (from social media)

(CNS) UPDATED 12:11pm: Police have now identified the man who died in a collision Sunday night as Alden Emelo Ohero Irons (29), a Jamaican national residing in the Cayman Islands. According to the RCIPS, shortly before 10:00pm last night, the emergency services responded to a report of a serious two-vehicle collision on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of the Red Bay Primary School involving a silver Honda Inspire, which had two occupants, and a black Honda StepWGN, which had three occupants.

As a result of the crash, the StepWGN overturned and the Inspire collided with a concrete sign post. Two people who were trapped in the StepWGN were subsequently extricated by fire officers and transported to hospital by ambulance, along with a third occupant of the StepWGN and the two people who had been in the Inspire.

Irons, who was the passenger of the Honda Inspire, was subsequently pronounced dead. The other four people involved in the crash remain in hospital in stable condition.

Irons is now the ninth person to die on Cayman’s roads in 2021, a year in which the police have attended an average of more than 225 road crashes per month.

A portion of Shamrock Road was closed overnight as traffic officers conducted investigations, but police say the road has now been reopened to traffic. The matter remains under investigation by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the TRPU at 649-6254

or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Access to the Lighthouse School was still blocked Monday morning and education officials say they will update parents about picking up students from the two schools later today.