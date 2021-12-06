Police name Jamaican man killed in Red Bay crash
(CNS) UPDATED 12:11pm: Police have now identified the man who died in a collision Sunday night as Alden Emelo Ohero Irons (29), a Jamaican national residing in the Cayman Islands. According to the RCIPS, shortly before 10:00pm last night, the emergency services responded to a report of a serious two-vehicle collision on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of the Red Bay Primary School involving a silver Honda Inspire, which had two occupants, and a black Honda StepWGN, which had three occupants.
As a result of the crash, the StepWGN overturned and the Inspire collided with a concrete sign post. Two people who were trapped in the StepWGN were subsequently extricated by fire officers and transported to hospital by ambulance, along with a third occupant of the StepWGN and the two people who had been in the Inspire.
Irons, who was the passenger of the Honda Inspire, was subsequently pronounced dead. The other four people involved in the crash remain in hospital in stable condition.
Irons is now the ninth person to die on Cayman’s roads in 2021, a year in which the police have attended an average of more than 225 road crashes per month.
A portion of Shamrock Road was closed overnight as traffic officers conducted investigations, but police say the road has now been reopened to traffic. The matter remains under investigation by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the TRPU at 649-6254
or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Access to the Lighthouse School was still blocked Monday morning and education officials say they will update parents about picking up students from the two schools later today.
Listen to message from Education Director Mark Ray about access to Lighthouse School due to the accident:
More road deaths than covid deaths. Time to ban cars I guess?
When will the roadwork be complete? It can’t help matters…
The whole system around driving, inspections, licensing, road law, and enforcement needs to be overhauled.
The system now is corrupt and not fit for purpose.
Link serious offenses to withdrawal of work permit.
Have points systems, with consequences for repeat offenders.
Bring in an additional traffic unit from the UK. Ones that can mentor officers here, and actually effectively target crap heaps and crap drivers. The amount of cars here without brake lights for example, is staggering!
Prosecute inspectors who pass vehicles with bald tyres, cracked windscreens, missing lights etc. Many of these defects haven’t just appeared overnight. Set up sting operations if needed.
Use technology effectively. Speed cameras, traffic calming measures, dashcams. These ain’t new things!
I don’t know how half the cars and dump trucks are on the roads. Death traps driving around yet the police are non existent. Cars slide off when it rains because too many cars on the roads are driving on slicks…..
To add a little perspective the US has 40,000 deaths a year on the roads or 12 per 100,000… we’re on 9ish? Hardly carnage. That said driving standards are poor here compared to the US and absolutely dire compared to Europe.
The speed camera at shamrock road regularly flashes 80 mph.
Somebody needs to clamp down fast on these life takers
Shamrock Road freeway AGAIN!! Lower the speed limit and put some speed bumps especially on approach to exits along that stretch – it works elsewhere and how difficult would that be for Government to enforce and put in place? Wouldn’t it be worth it to stop the crazy racing and so many deaths occurring along this particular road? RCIP should investigate the number of deaths that have occurred on the Prospect to Savannah straight and I’m sure they would find reason enough to recommend this or a similar solution. The double yellow line means nothing to idiots – they probably don’t even know why it’s there. It’s just a matter of time before this senseless tragedy repeats.
I was driving at the location of this accident about 8:45pm last night. Traffic was fairly heavy and a small blue vehicle passed me (and many other cars) while driving on the other side of the double yellow line. I honked 5 times but the car just drove on by.
Also last night, there was a black SUV like vehicle that came from Shamrock Road and passed me doing 80-100mph and I didn’t see him until he flew past me. He went around the Tomlinson roundabout along with another idiot speeder and headed somewhere towards Marina. This was probably around 8:00pm.
My point is, if I can see this happening, where is RCIPS and how come they can’t? HINT: Stop driving around with your blue lights on and warning everyone. You don’t get the hazardous drivers off the road that way.
Finally, if over the speed limit by 25MPH or found to be drunk driving, DEPORT non-Caymanian drivers after they have been imprisoned and fined.
Lastly, ticket the geniuses driving without headlights at night. I flash them to try to get them to turn their headlights on and this only works 30% of the time. The other 70% of the time, the drivers are clueless idiots that shouldn’t be allowed to own or drive a vehicle due to their blatant disregard for the safety of themselves and others.
I’m sick of this garbage.
Spoken like a true scholar
Comments about poor driving are justifiable, but what’s the point? Driving inspection officials at the DMV PASS these people and issue their driving licenses! The main problem is at DMV!! Fix the source!!
Also, I hope all these “Driving Schools” springing-up are regulated, but I guess not!! I know of one driving school which just got a work permit for a “driving instructor” to come from Jamaica!
WTF!!
3:29 I did a lot of shit on the road in my time, I was not taught that by my “driving instructor”!
What the heck is going on on your island? You don’t even have any speed limits higher than 50mph, how is this rate of carnage allowed to continue?
I think we need a heavy road education campaign. There’s obviously an issue here on island and it’s not just drunk drivers. Something as basic as using a turn signal is beyond some people
Education without enforcement is futile, and that means enforcement on more than non Caymanians. Ticket and jail the locals too.
and everyone’s worried about the Rona? what a joke
Exactly – I’m reconsidering my long term holiday plans in Cayman, not because of Covid but because of the daily reports of carnage from road accidents, stabbings and shootings!
LMFAOOOOO so you stay in a place with more aint no one messing with tourist relax
that’s fine don’t come 🙂
Exactly why!
Seconded. Fine by us!
Lol. Of course you are.
2:33 I sure hope you are not considering MIAMI!
Q called. You missed Pizzagate. Alex Jones is pissed
What needs to be done is stiffer and harsher penalties for first time offenders. For example, if you are caught DUI, your license is suspended for a minimum of 3 years and there is a fine of at least $3000 attached to it. In addition for speeding offences of 15MPH over the limit in the area caught, there must be mandatory disqualification of 12 months minimum. Repeat offenders will have the penalty increased by the value of the numner offences, i.e 2nd offence, the penalty will double and so on.
There must also be increased penalties for these moronic dump truck drivers who take the roads as a race track.
You should have seen the DoH dumpster speed from West Bay towards Camana Bay this morning around 8.10am on ET highway, absolute madness as we swerved between lanes and had very little regard in slowing down in the slightest for the roundabouts. At one point he honked at a card doing the speed limit to get them out his way as he passed Safehaven Drive.
t*at.
And when videos of this type of conduct are sent to the police they….?????
I have suggested countless times that all CIG vehicles should be equipped with speed limiters, this includes Authorities like the NRA, and Water Authority. I find it insane when I am passed by a marked CIG vehicle doing 60-70 mph.
Don’t let anyone pass the driving test in a automatic car make sure they pass the test in a standard shift anyone can drive a dodgem car with no skill at all foot on the pedal off you go …
Very sad, more sorrow for relatives of the deceased and injured. Sincere condolences. Hopefully intoxication and or speed was not a factor.
However education is key. Where is Driver’s Education curriculum, both theory and practical, taught in schools? It should be mandatory for all school leavers in the Cayman Islands.
Young would be drivers should not be sheltered from the horrors of accident aftermaths either, they need be fully aware of the potential consequences that ensue from collisions. Practical exam rules obviously need to stricter and high risk drivers with previous convictions need to be retested.
Is it still mandatory for immigrant drivers who drive on the right in their native countries to take a test?
Every good driver knows that there is still not enough enforcement of using indicators, cell phone use, overtaking on double yellow lines and speeding.
Sadly this will only get worse if there is no definitive action.
Driver’s education should be mandatory for all new drivers. And insurance companies should be offering discounts for drivers who have undergone a proper drivers education course.
Drivers here basically DGAF, especially at night.
“Sadly this will only get worse if there is no definitive action.”
No worries Mon. This is Cayman, Paradise, home of the best educated, ethical, selfless, Ministers and the famous 2 mile beach. CIG is on top of this.
(Yes, extreme sarcasm. This is NOT a new problem and NOTHING substantial has been done, and I anticipate nothing will be done).
Time to have proper vehicle inspections and not mates taking a back-hander and allowing death traps on the road. We’d half the number of vehicles on Cayman’s roads in no time.
The whole inspection business is a scam designed to keep as many death traps in the road to collect the licence money.
Blame the reckless and selfish operators, not the cars, and know that it’s just not poor people’s cars. Plenty of Tesla’s, Bimmers and Audis and high dollar trucks and SUVs are being driven with no regard for others daily
What’s this, a 25 or 30 zone?
Ridiculous.
The speeds you see of drivers entering that stretch of road when heading east is crazy. Most of these idiots you then see at the Tomlinson roundabout, as they don’t seem to have a clue what it means to take a bypass of a built-up area.
free money making solutions:
treble all speeding fines.
Seeing as speeding never appears to be ticketed, this wouldn’t actually help!
If the unfortunate person who passed away in this accident tests positive for Covid19, will that be also included on their death certificate as a cause of death? Lets wait and see…
CNS: No. This particular conspiracy theory, which has been knocking around the idiot corners of the internet since the start of the pandemic, was very specifically debunked by Dr Lee. See here. Pay attention to paragraphs 3 and 4. This is in accordance with WHO advice.
“knocking around the idiot corners of the internet…”
LOL I love your comments CNS please
Bring back your laugh button!
Speed cameras and red light cameras. These pay for themselves.
Can’t renew your car registration until outstanding fines are paid. Every fine gets you license demerits. Too many demerits license suspended. When renew your annual insurance, required to produce a list of fines from Motor Vehicles Department during the past year.
Works in every country/city where implemented. No idea why this never gets brought up here.
Because it makes sense. Not a common concept here. Our Gov’t is too concerned with wooing the “Donkey Boy” for his “many” talents (I just gagged even thinking that).
It gets brought up all the time. It would bring in a fortune for government, and possible improve driving standards a bit. Unfortunately, they don’t seem to want to entertain the idea.
What garbage. Where is this evidence speed cameras make any difference that takes account of both mean reversion of accidents and safer cars? If it’s true everywhere as you claim it should be easy to find. There is none. Driver training and real tests are the obvious answer for poor driving but will never happen here for obvious reasons.
Expect we would know where every speed camera is on a small island and so no one would get caught.
1. First of all, thoughts, prayers and condolences to all those involved in this most recent tragedy on our roads.
2. So sad that this keeps happening… so many of these ‘accidents’ are preventable with a bit more common courtesy and due care. 225 accidents per month attended by the Police is just a terrible and ridiculous number.
3. Obviously what we have now is not working on our roads. Once in a while you will hear an organization speak up about this and you often hear the police on the radio appealing to road users. What we need is a collective community effort to improve driving standards… it can’t just be one or two groups and a handful of individuals. And it can’t just be here and there… it needs to be 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The following ALL need to be involved (in no particular order):
– RCIPS
– All Government Departments
– Members of Parliament
– National Roads Authority
– Service Clubs
– Insurance Companies
– Vehicle Licensing Department
– Driving Instructors
– Schools/Universities
– Sporting Organizations
– CI Ministers Association
– Bus and Taxi Operators (Public Transport Board)
– DOT, Ministry of Tourism, CITA
– Hotels, Condos
– Bars and Restaurants, Liqour Stores and Distributors
– Concerned Caymanians and Residents
4. I’m sure that Television, Radio, Newspapers, Magazines, Blogs, Social Media, Supermarkets, Cinema would get on board with road safety tips and ways to help educate the public.
5. We used to have the following organizations trying to be proactive, but I have not heard from any of them in a while and I don’t even know if they still exist?
– Cayman Islands Road Safety Advisory Council
– StreetSkill
– MattSafe
6. The police always emphasize that most of major incidents are caused by drink driving and/or speeding. I feel that distracted drivers are also a big part of it. Also I see more and more aggressive driving rather than defensive driving.
We can do so much better…
Time for the Police Commissioner to be fired and the Governor to bring in someone with the ability and experience to tackle the constant road carnage here.
10.36am Typical knee jerk reaction. The only way to stop all the traffic accidents and moronic driving habits is to ban all private vehicles from the roads, one man can’t cure this endemic problem no matter how many policemen we have.
Bullshit. We simply refuse to uphold any level of modern first world standards. The crap we see every day would simply not be tolerated in much of the world. Behaviors that are accepted in failing societies like Jamaica and Honduras are now effectively being imposed on us as the norm, despite them being abhorrent to most in Cayman.
Thanks Mac, Saunders and Kenneth.
Enforcing laws against your supporters means wotes lost.
And the very fact that we allow politicians influence over what our law enforcers do or do not do is a very substantial part of the problem. Even more worrying is the concept of law enforcers permitting there to be political influence over their inactions.
Maybe if the Police upheld the laws that they are supposed to enforce we would be in a better shape on the roads.
I recently followed a Police Traffic Unit that was traveling above the designated 30 MPH speed limit outside the First Baptist School ( the vehicle was not responding to an emergency and had no lights and sirens on ). To make things worse, a car passed the Police vehicle clearly doing about 40 MPH and the Police did not react. The Police vehicle then went on to switch lanes to undertake some other vehicles and then used the roundabouts without one indication
of direction of travel.
Are these the very professionals we are putting in charge of upholding the laws of the road? No wonder are roads are such death traps.
The lack of enforcement on the road has resulted in Cayman becoming basically lawless when it comes to driving. It’s not just speeding, which is terrible, but illegal turns and overpassing, dangerous driving, running red lights and parking where ever people please. I would say at least half of Cayman’s drivers don’t even stop at at stop signs anymore – you’re lucky if they just slow down as they go through them. Since there are no repercussions for breaking driving laws, more and more people are doing it.
We don’t enforce any laws. At least not consistently impartially.
And lawlessness on our streets spreads as people assume that other laws can be ignored as well.
The actual near misses every day is incredible I drive quite a bit from am to pm with my work and believe me one day the headline will be 10 dead in one day on the roads because luck does run out it’s actually scary .
Private CCTV companies are the way to go the infrastructure is there why the fear of catching everyone ..
I don’t think it’s the Police’s fault that many people on this island drive like imbeciles.
But yet enforcing laws are great deterrents.
10:36 Someone from what part of the world!