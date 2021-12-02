Omicron travellers’ contacts to lock down

(CNS): Public Health has changed the rules again for household members and primary contacts of travellers who test positive for COVID-19 on their return to the Cayman Islands. Under the new regulations, if a traveller tests positive, their family and contacts, even if they are negative, must stay locked down until they know that the positive person is not carrying the new SARS-CoV-2 variant, Omicron, which is causing significant concern around the world.

If those travellers are found not to be infected with this latest strain, their contacts who test negative will be able to use lateral flow testing to leave isolation. But contacts of travellers infected with Omicron will now remain locked down until everyone in the household gets a negative exit test.

There have been no confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the Cayman Islands to date, but as of Thursday morning it had been detected in 30 countries. In the US, Omicron has been discovered in California but not yet in Miami.

However, because this latest variant appears to be highly contagious and experts do not yet know if it has any resistance to the vaccines, there is global concern that COVID-19 cases will surge rapidly once again, putting further strain on health systems.

Here in Cayman, officials said positive travellers, their household members and primary contacts will also be required to wear wristbands. These changes to Public Health policy are already in effect and apply to all travellers, regardless of the destination they have travelled from.

Officials said this was a direct response to the concerns relating to Omicron. Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said, “The objective of these new measures is to protect our residents should the strain reach the Cayman Islands. This will also allow us to more easily detect and manage any cases.”