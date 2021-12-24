Omicron tally likely over 100 cases

(CNS): Public Health officials have confirmed a total of 44 cases of Omicron in the Cayman Islands and are continuing to investigate another 59 suspected cases, after another 25 test results on Thursday appeared to be the more contagious variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton reported 71 new cases of COVID-19, eleven of which were in travellers, from just 459 PCR tests that were carried out yesterday, increasing the positivity rate to over 15% as the spread of Omicron fuels another surge of cases.

As of 12:01am Christmas Eve, there were 3,605 active cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands, including five on the Sister Islands, and six patients in the hospital. The total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic is now 8,457.

There were 3,555 people isolating as a result of community transmission of the virus but Public Health has still not supplied the full number of people in quarantine, including positive travellers and their contacts.

So far, 58,729 people (83% of the population) have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 57,077 (80%) have had two doses and 16,589 (23%) have had a booster.