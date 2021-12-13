Omicron fuels new rules on COVID testing

New HSA COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic

(CNS): Government has published new regulations that take effect on Friday, 17 December, which reduce the COVID-19 testing window for arriving passengers and people travelling to the Sister Islands. Travellers must now present a negative test result for COVID-19 that is no more than 24 hours old before boarding a plane where a transit or layover is no more than twelve hours when indirectly bound for Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac or Little Cayman.

Passengers can, however, take a certified rapid test as well as a PCR test. “The measures are a response to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus,” officials said.

Meanwhile, the Health Services Authority’s testing and vaccination clinic has relocated to 131 MacLendon Drive, next to DHL and behind Foster’s Airport. The Covid-19 testing clinic for certified lateral flow and PCR tests, started today, Monday, 13 December. The vaccination service begins tomorrow, Tuesday 14 December.

The walk-in clinic is open Monday through Friday 7:30am to noon, Saturdays from 10am to noon, Sundays 10am to 2om, and public holidays 10am to noon.

The HSA said the new location provides a larger indoor space, allowing staff and patients to have a better, more comfortable experience. Testing and vaccination clinics will still have separate areas.

“This space was previously occupied by the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Older Persons Active Ageing Centre (OPAAC), which is currently not operational in the facility due the latest COVID-19 community spread,” said HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood.

“On behalf of HSA and Public Health, I’d like to thank DCFS for the opportunity to utilize their space, as it came at an ideal time as Cayman expands the COVID-19 booster programme to persons 18 years and over and reducing the time frame between doses to help better protect ourselves against the latest Omicron variant. Moving the PCR and certified LFT testing off the main hospital campus will also allow HSA to continue our facility improvement plans.”

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez encouraged everyone over the age of 18 to get vaccinated.

“With the new Omicron variant beginning to spread worldwide, it is even more important to ensure you are fully protected from a vaccination standpoint. With COVID-19 still in the community, I encourage everyone to continue with wearing a mask, keeping a safe social distance from other people and practicing proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette. With lateral flow tests more readily available, persons can also take routine tests to screen for COVID-19,” he added.

While there has been no confirmation yet that the Omicron variant has arrived in the Cayman Islands, the new strain has been confirmed in more than two dozen states in the US, including Florida, and is spreading rapidly in the UK.

The UK recorded its first confirmed death from the Omicron variant on Monday and new rules are now being rolled out in the country in an effort to reduce the inevitable pressure on the NHS, as hospitals begin filling up again. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the spread as “the sheer pace at which [Omicron] accelerates through the population”.