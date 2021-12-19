Omicron already circulating in community
(CNS): While four confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 have already been confirmed in travellers over the last few days, Public Health officials said that by Saturday there were another 23 suspected cases waiting confirmation, seven of which were among people with no travel history. With the super-contagious strain of COVID-19 now circulating in the community, the chief medical officer issued an emergency order cancelling a major dance hall event at the Lion’s Centre on Saturday night amid fears that the country is about to see a significant rise cases of the virus over the holidays.
“In response to possible community transmission of the Omicron variant the chief medical officer has issued an emergency order to cancel a large event planned for this evening,” said Premier Wayne Panton in a statement issued Saturday evening.
“In light of this rapidly evolving situation, I want to appeal to members of the community to carefully consider your attendance at any large gathering and to adhere to all safety protocols. The Omicron variant is extremely contagious and we must do all we can to slow the spread,” he added.
The Rub-a-Dub Cooler Festival at the Lions Centre had been sold out and had already been rescheduled after being cancelled in September, after the Delta variant started circulating in the community for the first time this year.
Now, given the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez urged everyone to strictly practice COVID-19 prevention measures, including hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing throughout the holiday season.
“These simple guidelines, combined with the full vaccination course and booster, offer the best chance of protecting ourselves and those we love,” he said.
The first suspected case of Omicron was identified in a traveller on Wednesday. Public Health officials confirmed that the individual was vaccinated and so had not been in quarantine and had been moving freely in the community for two days before testing positive.
The following day at the press briefing, Dr Williams-Rodriguez confirmed that there were at least ten more suspected cases, four of which were confirmed Friday. But by Saturday officials said there were at least 27 likely cases.
According to the latest information about this variant from around the world, early scientific studies show it multiplies about 70 times quicker than the original and Delta versions, and data suggest that cases on average double about every two days.
Wall Street Journal: The Science Behind Omicron’s Rapid Spread
Listen to a message from the premier below:
Why continue with the testing sites bringing people together who are testing with symptoms and then those who have just arrived without symptoms and will pick it up from the community. I am extremely nervous to go to be tested by people who may or may not be vaccinated and to wait in a crowded indoor place with people who may be infected.
Cayman’s messaging needs to be dumbed WAY WAY down. Public Health advisors in Cayman ought to recast orders/instructions by removing the “tongue-in-cheek” early pandemic term “social distancing” entirely and just call it distancing.
Keep it simple: 6 feet of separation between non-household is required, by law, or there will be an expensive ticket. Then start ticketing. We are way past time for Public Health agencies to be retaining these cutesy confusing terms that are fueling non-compliance.
The issue is not severity but overload of the health service and mass absence from work in key areas. Police, border force, HSA, supermarkets, Cayman Airways to name a few. Don’t underestimate the impact of mass infection
This stupidity from people socialising like none of this matters, and refusing to report positive LFTs, and refusing to isolate when positive because it’s inconvenient – it’s killing people or making them very sick. And it could soon get very difficult here if we get a lot of illness all at once.
Example of exponential cases, doubling every 2 days:
Already at least – 27 cases
Day 2 – 54
Day 4 – 108
Day 6 – 216
Day 8 – 432
Day 10 – 864
Day 12 – 1728
Day 14 – 3456
Day 16 – 6912
Day 18 – 13824
Day 20 – 27648
Day 22 – 55296
Not too long – everyone in Cayman potentially
Protect our emergency services, healthcare services, hospitals, drs and nurses or they may not be available when you need them. Stay at home where you can, only meet people if absolutely necessary.
Omicron is more contagious but is also less severe in symptoms. No need to panic.
Get vaccinated and boosted.
Yes to #1
No more to #2. But you get in line for your 4th booster for whatever is coming after Omicron.
It’s killing them or making them very sick? Yet the CDC and PHE says it’s too early to determine the severity of Omnicron. You have some other source?
Sequencing is very involved and takes 4-5 days. Thus, we need to factor that Omicron confirmation is from new case positives discovered almost a week ago, looking back in hindsight. Plan your outings accordingly.
How many in hospital…that is the only relevant number…
Highly disagree.
One can get sick and contagious yet not in a hospital bed.
“I believe you may get your headlines, Mr Ismay”