Omicron already circulating in community

(CNS): While four confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 have already been confirmed in travellers over the last few days, Public Health officials said that by Saturday there were another 23 suspected cases waiting confirmation, seven of which were among people with no travel history. With the super-contagious strain of COVID-19 now circulating in the community, the chief medical officer issued an emergency order cancelling a major dance hall event at the Lion’s Centre on Saturday night amid fears that the country is about to see a significant rise cases of the virus over the holidays.

“In response to possible community transmission of the Omicron variant the chief medical officer has issued an emergency order to cancel a large event planned for this evening,” said Premier Wayne Panton in a statement issued Saturday evening.

“In light of this rapidly evolving situation, I want to appeal to members of the community to carefully consider your attendance at any large gathering and to adhere to all safety protocols. The Omicron variant is extremely contagious and we must do all we can to slow the spread,” he added.

The Rub-a-Dub Cooler Festival at the Lions Centre had been sold out and had already been rescheduled after being cancelled in September, after the Delta variant started circulating in the community for the first time this year.

Now, given the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez urged everyone to strictly practice COVID-19 prevention measures, including hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing throughout the holiday season.

“These simple guidelines, combined with the full vaccination course and booster, offer the best chance of protecting ourselves and those we love,” he said.

The first suspected case of Omicron was identified in a traveller on Wednesday. Public Health officials confirmed that the individual was vaccinated and so had not been in quarantine and had been moving freely in the community for two days before testing positive.

The following day at the press briefing, Dr Williams-Rodriguez confirmed that there were at least ten more suspected cases, four of which were confirmed Friday. But by Saturday officials said there were at least 27 likely cases.

According to the latest information about this variant from around the world, early scientific studies show it multiplies about 70 times quicker than the original and Delta versions, and data suggest that cases on average double about every two days.