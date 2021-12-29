No guns found after cops called to Archie’s Bar

Archie’s Bar, George Town (file photo)

(CNS): Police said that they found no firearms when they responded to a 911 call shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning reporting that a man was armed with a gun in the vicinity of Archie’s Bar, 211 Shedden Road. When officers arrived they spoke with a 37-year-old man who fit the description given to 911. The man was searched, as was the surrounding area with the assistance of the K9 Unit, but no firearm was found.

There were no report of shots fired or anyone being injured. However, a 41-year-old women, who was at the location with the man, was arrested on drug offences.

Police said they had searched the woman at the location and nothing illegal was found on her person. But they claimed they had cause to conduct a search of her home, where they recovered an undisclosed quantity of ganja. She was then arrested for intent to supply as well as possession and consumption.