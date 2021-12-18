New rules rolled out to curb social mixing

(CNS): Just one week before Christmas, when the hospitality sector was hoping to scrape up a little bit of the business that has been over the last 20 months, Cabinet rolled out more COVID-19 related regulations Friday evening that curb social gathering numbers again and force bars, clubs and restaurants to close at midnight until New Year’s Eve.

The government has said the new rules are a response to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, which is now known to be in the Cayman Islands after four cases were confirmed and at least another seven suspected cases are being sequenced. The regulations include changes to testing protocols, public gathering limits and bar operating hours.

The additional quarantine requirement for travellers from restricted countries has been lifted in light of the current rate of Omicron transmission globally, officials said in a release about the regulations, following news Saturday that the variant has been confirmed in at least 88 countries around the world.

The new regulations also update the terms “departure of the person’s flight to the Islands” to allow travellers with a direct air-side transit visa 24 hours in between their connecting flights to enter the Cayman Islands.

Travellers that have these visas are not allowed to leave the airport. Public Health now requires people who receive a positive lateral flow test (LFT) result for COVID-19 to also be tested using the PCR method. Those who test positive, whether via a self-reported LFT or a certified LFT, must take a PCR test at the next available opportunity. Testing takes place daily from 1-2pm at the South Sound Community Centre.

It is mandatory to report a positive LFT result and to follow Public Health’s guidance on isolation. Anyone who fail to report their positive LFTs are guilty of an offence and liable upon conviction to a fine. Households of people who have tested positive for the Omicron variant must isolate for a minimum of fourteen days regardless of their vaccination status.

Social mixing is also being curtailed. Large events with more than 250 people, made possible by partitioned venues, will no longer be permitted. Events must be limited to 100 people for indoor venues and 250 for outdoor venues.

Exemption to exceed the numbers based on testing has also been dropped. In addition, closing hours at bars and nightclubs will be reduced to midnight until 30 December, starting Friday, 17 December.

But the biggest blow of all for the hospitality sector is that bars and nightclubs must close at midnight, effectively putting an end to the late-night entertainment sector over the holidays. This began on Friday, 17 December and is in place until 30 December.

Anyone visiting a patient in a healthcare, home care or prison facility must either provide proof of a negative approved test, taken on the day of visit, or have taken an approved test on arrival before admission.

Public Health has also developed new isolation guidelines due to the discovery of the Omicron variant in the community. Anyone who is suspected to have the Omicron variant and their primary contacts will be isolated or quarantined for fourteen days under a Public Health order. They are also expected to follow all Omicron-related guidelines until genomic sequencing confirms their status.

Omicron positive people and their contacts who received their booster of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at least two weeks before infection may be allowed to exit isolation or quarantine on day 11 if they all receive a negative PCR test result.