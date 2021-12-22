New road pavings in George Town irritate drivers

Artist’s rendition of revitalized George Town at the Cardinal Ave and Seafarers Way (Harbour Drive) intersection

(CNS): The appearance of new paved road ramps in downtown George Town around Heroes Square are irritating drivers, who say the raised crossings are too high and wide for some cars to navigate safely. The ramps are part of the capital’s revitalization project and the ultimate pedestrianization of the area around the courthouse, library and the House of Parliament.

New ramps in GT (from social media)

Officials told CNS there was more work yet to come in the New Year in the area but they have not yet said which roads will be eventually blocked to regular traffic or when this will happen.

In response to questions from CNS following a number of messages from our readers about the new road layout, the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure, which is overseeing the George Town project, said that they were aware of some driver concerns.

“The new paved pedestrian crossings at Heroes Square are part of the second phase of enhancement works scheduled for this central landmark, under the George Town revitalisation initiative,” a ministry spokesperson said.

“We are aware of the issues being faced by motorists. Further work continues in short order which will address same and help to accommodate both vehicles and pedestrians using the crossing. We encourage members of the public to proceed with care as adjustments are made to improve the area. The full works for this phase are due to be completed early in the new year.”

The paving project was announced back in March, a week before the elections. At that time the ministry began seeking bidders for the job, which included the street paving upgrade, kerbs and sidewalks, integrated concrete pedestrian systems, street lighting, addition of mature trees, seating and street furniture in the Cardinal Avenue, where the asphalt road was to be replaced with concrete coloured pavers.

There is no indication on the government’s Central Procurement Office website who did the work in this phase.

The project is due to move to the area by the post office at the junction of Edward Street, Cardinal Avenue and Main Street, which will involve replacing the road surface, adding a circular monument garden, trees, lamp poles and seating. Similar work is planned for the third phase of the project on Main Street.

According to officials, the ministry plans to release a more comprehensive update about the project in the New Year.