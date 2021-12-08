More resources going to traffic, says CoP

RCIPS officers conduct Operation Quaker

(CNS): Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne told politicians during Finance Committee on Tuesday that more police resources are going to be diverted to the traffic unit in 2022 in order to get to grips with the increasingly “erratic and dangerous driving” being seen on the roads.

As politicians on both sides of Parliament questioned him about the significant number of crashes and worrying driving behaviour that is a serious public concern, he revealed that more police will be diverted to deal with road offences next year and that a new satellite traffic unit was going to be set up at the Bodden Town Police station to focus on rogue road users in the eastern districts.

Byrne said the terrible driving, and speeding in particular, needed to be tackled with a multifaceted approach. He said a combination of education, engineering and enforcement was needed to curb the large number of accidents on the country’s roads.

“The issue is multifaceted and multi-pronged. A lot of it has to do with driver behaviour, and driver volumes is another contributing factor. There is a lot of work going on with our traffic enforcement division with some very good results,” the commissioner said, adding that he was stepping that up.

With new recruits currently in training that will graduate in March, he said he would be able to allocate more resources to traffic enforcement next year. “I do see some very erratic and dangerous driving on the roads, which is very concerning,” Byrne said, and outlined plans for Bodden Town’s own traffic unit.

The commissioner told Parliament that next year money would be spent on technology to help with road traffic enforcement, and the RCIPS would continue working with the National Roads Authority to make roads safer. He also noted that there were plans to change the law to reduce the level of alcohol that drivers are permitted to consume before getting into their cars.

He said that over Christmas there would be even more promotion of safe driving and the police would be encouraging people to report bad driving when they see it.

The government has budgeted almost $50 million for policing next year and over $50 million for 2023. In addition, $3.3 million has been set aside each year for the next two years for the coastguard. Almost $10 million has also been allocated for capital projects over the two years.

In total, law enforcement is costing the taxpayer somewhere around CI$116 million over the next 24 months.