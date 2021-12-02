Missing part keeps radar out of service

(CNS): The Cayman Islands weather radar has been out of service now for around six weeks, since 21 October, as a result of a broken part and there is no sign of the important link in the regional weather forecasting equipment being online anytime soon. John Tibbetts, the director general of the National Weather Service, told CNS this week that since the public notice was issued just after the radar went down, his staff has identified the problem but the difficulty now is getting the necessary part.

“My technical staff have taken a look at the system and have located a problem which requires a part to be ordered. At this point we are reaching out to the manufacturer of the radar to order the part,” he said.

The Doppler radar system not only helps with general local weather forecasting, it provides accurate, timely and detailed weather data for the region, which is especially important during hurricane season.

Accurate local forecasts are still being produced, however, and the weather service now has a new website.