Missing part keeps radar out of service
(CNS): The Cayman Islands weather radar has been out of service now for around six weeks, since 21 October, as a result of a broken part and there is no sign of the important link in the regional weather forecasting equipment being online anytime soon. John Tibbetts, the director general of the National Weather Service, told CNS this week that since the public notice was issued just after the radar went down, his staff has identified the problem but the difficulty now is getting the necessary part.
“My technical staff have taken a look at the system and have located a problem which requires a part to be ordered. At this point we are reaching out to the manufacturer of the radar to order the part,” he said.
The Doppler radar system not only helps with general local weather forecasting, it provides accurate, timely and detailed weather data for the region, which is especially important during hurricane season.
Accurate local forecasts are still being produced, however, and the weather service now has a new website.
Category: Science & Nature, Weather
Important link, missing link, CNS you’ve just about covered all the links this week 💯👍
Considering that this is the most accurate and Cayman specific forecasting tool in use by farmers of all sizes, its a real pity this radar keeps failing… Granted ‘storm season is over but so many rely on this to schedule crop watering and planting. How about a second station for high availability? Can’t be the most expensive item …
It was operational within the last week. I admit that it had been down for a considerable period of time, but then it came back.
You mean the Kearney Gomez Radar Station opened by Juju?
After 6 weeks the broken part is identified and now we are “reaching out” to order it. How about getting two of the parts so if it happens again we are not without radar again for months. World class.
6 weeks and not ordered yet? Does anyone do any work around here at all?
If someone really knew what they were doing, this should have been fixed weeks ago. They must know where the components are made.
A complex system like this should have some kind of technical support to keep it up and running.
6 weeks and the part hasn’t been ordered yet?
No excuse
Out of service is the normal state of the Radar.
Is there ANY branch of the Civil Service – Ministry, Department, SAGC, ANY, which can deliver it’s mandated services to the public without the respective heads providing flimsy excuses time after time after time??!! Can anyone accept culpability or poor planning or lack of follow-through and simply say to the PAYING PUBLIC, “we apologize, we screwed up”??
Do your jobs Civil Servants and EARN the big pay you get! NWS Director General salary must be really healthy. Where’s OUR value for money Mr. Tibbetts? Franz Manderson where are you?
World Class Disgusting!!!
Question – did this impact anyone?
They could literally of not told us and no one would have known.
No parts on hand Mr. Tibbetts? Installations like this are usually commissioned with a minimum spare parts list as recommended by the manufacturer? Uh…wot’s the deal?
Perhaps do it right this time, order spares.