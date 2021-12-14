Migrants come ashore on Cayman Brac

District Administration Building, Cayman Brac

(CNS): Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) said that a vessel with three migrants arrived on Cayman Brac Tuesday morning. No details such as the health, age and gender of the migrants or the state of the vessel in which they made the journey were revealed in the short release confirming their arrival, though it is assumed they have travelled from Cuba.

Officials said they were working with the various government agencies in accordance with the established COVID-19 protocols and processing procedures. All three individuals will be placed in mandatory quarantine in a government facility, the CBC said.

This is only the second boat carrying Cuban migrants to land in Cayman in 2021. The first vessel arrived in East End in October carrying five people, but no details have been made public since they arrived about where they are being held. CNS has asked CBC for more information and we are awaiting a response.